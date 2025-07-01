CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BROCK BOESER ON A SEVEN-YEAR CONTRACT 

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Brock Boeser on a seven-year contract with a $7.25 million AAV.

“Brock has been a huge part of our organization, and we are extremely happy to have him back in the fold,” said Allvin. “He has scored some big goals for our hockey club and has established himself as a very dangerous offensive player. Brock is a leader and culture setter in our locker room, and we’re confident he will continue to play an important role for our team moving forward doing great work both on and off the ice.”

Boeser, 27, appeared in 75 games this season, tallying 50 points (25-25-50) and 16 penalty minutes. His 25 goals and 50 points were each tied for second amongst Canucks skaters, while his 25 assists ranked third amongst Canucks forwards.

During the 2023.24 campaign, Boeser set new career-highs with 40 goals and 73 points, while adding 33 assists, the second-highest total of his career. His 40 goals led the team, and his 73 points placed him fourth. He was also named to the All-Star Game in Toronto, after scoring 30 goals in 49 games to start the season, tied for the sixth-most amongst all skaters.

The 6’1”, 208lbs winger has played 554 career regular season games across nine seasons, accumulating 434 points (204-230-434) and 142 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 29 post-season games, recording 23 points (11-12-23), including a hat trick during Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against Nashville.

Since arriving in Vancouver, Boeser has been a steady threat on the ice, recording six seasons of at least 20 goals and averaging .78 points per game over the course of his career. During his rookie season in 2017.18, Boeser was named to the NHL All-Star Game, and became the second rookie (after Mario Lemieux) to be named All-Star Game MVP. He was also named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team and a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy. During the Canucks post-season awards, Boeser has been named the winner of the Cyclone Taylor Trophy (2017.18, Most Valuable Player), Cyrus H. McLean Trophy (2017.18, Leading Scorer), Pavel Bure Award (2017.18, Most Exciting Player), and the Daniel & Henrik Sedin Award (2022.23, Community Leadership).

Hailing from Burnsville, Minnesota, Boeser has represented the United States on a number of occasions, including the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, where he captained Team USA to a bronze medal, before suiting up at the 2014 World Junior A Challenge and the 2016 World Junior Hockey Championships, helping the US to a bronze medal.

Boeser was originally selected 23rd overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.