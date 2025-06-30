CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MAX SASSON ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Max Sasson on a one-year contract with a $775,000 AAV.

“Max stepped up his game in the playoffs and played a pivotal role for the Abbotsford Canucks during their championship pursuit,” said Allvin. “His speed, quick pace of play and a lead by example mentality were key contributing factors in helping us win the Calder Cup. That championship-winning experience should help him a lot in his development moving forward.”

Sasson, 24, appeared in 29 games for Vancouver in 2024.25, his first in the NHL, registering seven points (3-4-7) and a +1 plus/minus rating. He also skated in 41 games for the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), scoring 32 points (13-19-32) and 18 penalty minutes, as well as 24 postseason contests, recording 14 points (5-9-14) and 18 penalty minutes, helping Abbotsford capture the Calder Cup.

The 6’1”, 181lbs forward has played in 104 career AHL games across three seasons, all with Abbotsford, posting 76 points (32-44-76), 58 penalty minutes, and a +10 plus/minus rating. He has also skated in 36 career playoff games, registering 18 points (7-11-18), 22 penalty minutes, and a +4 plus/minus rating.

Prior to turning pro, the Birmingham, MI native spent two seasons at Western Michigan University, recording 64 points (24-40-64), 36 penalty minutes, and a +24 plus/minus rating in 75 games.

Sasson was originally signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on March 26, 2023.

