Wrapping Up Canucks Development Camp

Samuelsson wraps up camp with exit meetings for the players and will continue to connect with them throughout the year, although he joked about likely giving them a week or so to relax.

First and Third Year Players

Aiden Celebrini put a bow on his third Canucks development camp on Thursday. The 2023 seventh-round pick is returning to Boston University for his third NCAA season, and he always looks forward to this week.

“Coming in for the third time, this is one of the highlights of my summer. Just getting that opportunity to work with the big team and better your game, and ready your game for the NHL level. I think this camp just primes me in a lot of ways to take that next step in my development.”

Celebrini was one of the leaders at the camp and has seen his game grow over the years, and he continues to develop with his eyes on pro hockey in the near future.

“It’s always a blessing to be able to put on that Canucks jersey and learn from these legends of the game. It’s just taking no day for granted,” said Celebrini.

“I know I’m putting everything I can into developing my game and definitely taking my process seriously and kind of asking everything from myself every single day, but at the same time, you’ve got to have fun with it, you know, because if you don’t enjoy the process, then you’re just spinning your wheels.”

Celebrini’s role has continued to grow at Boston University, and he is excited about becoming an even bigger part of the Terriers as his NCAA career progresses.

“Right now, I just do whatever I can, pour my blood, sweat and tears into this summer, preparing for a great year at Boston, where I’m trying to really elevate my game. Then, at the end of the year, reevaluate and see because I’m not the same player I was going into last year, and I wasn’t the same player I was going into the year before. So, I just want to kind of take it month by month, year by year,” said Celebrini.

His favourite part of the camp was just being able to hang out with fellow prospects. These players are all locked in, working to make it to the pros in the coming years.

First-year attendee Wilson Björck enjoyed the week and spoke about learning many things he could apply to the summer and even next season as he transitions from the Swedish J20 league to the NCAA.

Björck is heading to Colorado College and said that he likes to model his game after a combination of Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel. He gained a lot from the time spent on the ice with the coaches and had a special level of excitement about learning from Daniel and Henrik Sedin, after playing all of last season on a line with his brother, Viggo.

“It was super cool,” said Björck about working with the Sedins. “The Sedins have always been idols to me, so to be close to them and get some feedback from them was super cool.”

His decision to head to the NCAA was driven by his goal of building muscle and gaining ice time while competing against higher-level competition.

“I want to go somewhere where I can focus on one team and [they can] focus on me,” said Björck. “That will help me build and develop into a better player. And I want to get used to a smaller rink and that kind of stuff. I’m super excited for that too.”

The prospects are now en route to Seattle to attend a baseball game and spend time together, continuing to foster relationships with fellow Canucks prospects.

It was another successful development camp, marking another step in the right direction for the young players looking to grow their game and take steps towards becoming Vancouver Canucks one day.