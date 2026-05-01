Drew O’Connor Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Chat About Offseason Plans

Coming off his second season with the Vancouver Canucks, it was the fan support that left a lasting impression on Drew O’Connor.

Although it was a challenging season for the team, O’Connor emphasized how meaningful it was to see the fanbase continuously show up, regardless of what the results on the ice were or what the season’s record showed. It was a special feeling, and that support did not go unnoticed.

“I think the fans are awesome,” O’Connor said. “They were so supportive of us throughout the season, and it was disappointing for us [because] we couldn’t get a win on home ice for a long time, and it sucked because the fans have been so good to us, and we want to win for them,” O’Connor said.

A major goal O’Connor has for the group next season is to improve their home record, and that starts by carrying over the changes in habits off the ice that began to take hold in the latter half of this season, and working together as a group to maintain that standard going into next year.

“We’ve put in some new rules and things like that around the rink that have really started to help us. I think down the stretch, we did a good job playing together, playing as [a] unit, sticking up for each other, and I think that hopefully carries over to some more wins,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor has brought leadership to the group through his hard-working and persistent play on the ice. Having players on the team putting their all into every shift and every game sets a good example for not just the younger players on the team, but sets the tone for the group overall.

“I think I’ve always been a player that tries to lead by example and tries to play hard every time I’m on the ice, so I think that would be my leadership style,” O’Connor said. “Everyone has to be a leader in their own way, and with our young guys that have taken a lot of steps this year, continuing to support them, and that’s going to be key for us moving forward.”

Keeping up the positive changes seen this season starts in the offseason, and O’Connor believes a large part of doing so is staying connected throughout the summer.

“Staying in touch and checking in on guys, [and] hopefully they’ll be different guys in similar areas that can skate together throughout the summer a little bit and then coming into camp a few weeks early and getting everyone on the ice hopefully, and start to build that early for next year,” O’Connor said.

For O’Connor himself, while there is disappointment that the season is over, he is undoubtedly looking forward to next year.

“Whatever happens next year, we want to be playing meaningful games, and you want to be playing meaningful games down the stretch of the season. You don’t want to be out of it,” O’Connor said.

Even during a season such as this one, O’Connor never took a game for granted across an 82-game season. O’Connor understands that games are finite, and approaching each game and each season with a positive and hard-working mentality has been a key part of his own success.

“You’re playing a game in the NHL, regardless of where you’re in the standings. It’s not something to take for granted,” O’Connor said. “You don’t know how many games you’re going to play, and I think that has to be our mindset.”

Listen to this and much more as O’Connor joins Chris Faber on the latest episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.