Building Blue: Kieren Dervin Reflects on OHL Season and Looks Ahead to Michigan Next Year

Dervin Dev Camp 2025
By Chris Faber

Next season is going to be yet another jump in competition for Kieren Dervin as he moves to the NCAA following his first full season in the OHL.  

The 95th overall pick in the 2025 draft finished the season as the second-highest scorer for the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL), putting up 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points in 53 games. Dervin was trusted with being the top-line centre, a power play contributor, and was used on the penalty kill as well.  

When the Frontenacs needed a guy, Dervin was always there for them this past season.  

“It was a big role for the team, but it’s a role that everyone wants to have, and everyone wants to be the guy who plays in all situations and is trusted in all situations. I thought that was great for my development,” said Dervin.

Dervin wasn’t necessarily happy with how his season went with the Frontenacs, as they were swept in the opening round of the OHL playoffs. He also thought his numbers could have been a bit higher this season, but still believes that, aside from the stat line, he showed much more in his game.  

“My decision-making got faster,” said Dervin when asked about what he thought he developed most this season.  

“I felt confident with the puck and was able to make those quick decisions and see what was opening, what play was next, and see what the right play was. As the season progressed, I felt that I got a lot better at that.”  

This specific skill development was a focus of Dervin’s this season. He played most of his 2024-25 season with St. Andrews and played in only 21 OHL games, 11 of which were in the OHL playoffs.

The 19-year-old centre credits his coaching staff in Kingston, as well as conversations throughout the season with Canucks development coaches Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek. Both Komo and Sammy visited Dervin in Kingston, and he was excited to tell Komisarek that he was changing his NCAA commitment to Michigan in the fall, as Komisarek is a Michigan alum.  

“I told Sammy at dinner when we went out, and I told him not to tell Komo. And then when I got home, I called Komo and told him, and he was pretty, pretty fired up. He was at his son’s soccer game when I told him, and he was freaking out,” Dervin said with a laugh.  

“He texted me afterward, saying that his wife was asking him what was wrong because he was freaking out. It was funny, he was super excited.”  

Obviously, Michigan hockey speaks for itself. It is one of the top hockey programs in the NCAA. Dervin said it has always been his dream to play for Michigan and is excited to make that dream come true next season.  

Making the jump to the NCAA is just another step in Dervin’s progression toward becoming a pro. He made a big jump going from AAA to the OHL this past season and is looking forward to the NCAA in the fall.  

“I wanted to jump into college hockey and play against that level of players and play a college hockey schedule as well. I think that’s best for me,” said Dervin.  

“You play fewer games, but you’re in the gym a lot more. You’re working out, you’re skating, you’re in school, and I think that is the best place for me next season.”  

This summer, Dervin is going to work hard to prepare for the jump in competition that is coming this fall. He is excited for his second go at Canucks development camp and then to begin his NCAA career in the famous maize and blue colours.

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