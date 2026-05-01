Building Blue: Kieren Dervin Reflects on OHL Season and Looks Ahead to Michigan Next Year

The 19-year-old centre credits his coaching staff in Kingston, as well as conversations throughout the season with Canucks development coaches Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek. Both Komo and Sammy visited Dervin in Kingston, and he was excited to tell Komisarek that he was changing his NCAA commitment to Michigan in the fall, as Komisarek is a Michigan alum.

“I told Sammy at dinner when we went out, and I told him not to tell Komo. And then when I got home, I called Komo and told him, and he was pretty, pretty fired up. He was at his son’s soccer game when I told him, and he was freaking out,” Dervin said with a laugh.

“He texted me afterward, saying that his wife was asking him what was wrong because he was freaking out. It was funny, he was super excited.”

Obviously, Michigan hockey speaks for itself. It is one of the top hockey programs in the NCAA. Dervin said it has always been his dream to play for Michigan and is excited to make that dream come true next season.

Making the jump to the NCAA is just another step in Dervin’s progression toward becoming a pro. He made a big jump going from AAA to the OHL this past season and is looking forward to the NCAA in the fall.

“I wanted to jump into college hockey and play against that level of players and play a college hockey schedule as well. I think that’s best for me,” said Dervin.

“You play fewer games, but you’re in the gym a lot more. You’re working out, you’re skating, you’re in school, and I think that is the best place for me next season.”

This summer, Dervin is going to work hard to prepare for the jump in competition that is coming this fall. He is excited for his second go at Canucks development camp and then to begin his NCAA career in the famous maize and blue colours.