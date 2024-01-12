CANUCKS TEAM UP WITH LIUNA LOCAL 1611 TO REVITALIZE A LOCAL COMMUNITY RINK

By Canucks Communications
Vancouver B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are proud to announce a collaboration with LiUNA Local 1611 to launch the “Game Changer Reno” contest. British Columbia residents are encouraged to nominate their local community rinks for an opportunity to secure $100,000 towards essential renovations and upgrades.

“Local hockey rinks are integral to the fabric of our community,” said Terry Kalna, Chief Revenue Officer, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “Partnering with LiUNA Local 1611 provides us with an opportunity to foster the growth of sports in our community while investing in the development of B.C.”

“As the father of two boys who play hockey, I know how important it is for a community to have a safe and well-maintained rink,” said LiUNA Local 1611 Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer Nav Malhotra. “LiUNA Local 1611 is proud to play a role in giving young players a chance to come together as a team and demonstrate their passion for the game.”

The “Game Changer Reno” contest welcomes participation from all B.C. residents, offering a chance for a select panel of judges to determine the winning community rink. This is your chance to bring your community together and help provide funding for the local rink you and your community have dreamt of!

The $100,000 prize comprises a generous $50,000 donation from LiUNA Local 1611, matched by an additional $50,000 contribution from the Vancouver Canucks.

The contest is officially underway and will continue to accept nominations until February 2nd at 11:59 PT.

Cast your vote today to support your local rink! For detailed information or to nominate your community rink, please visit Canucks.com/gamechangerreno

