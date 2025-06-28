Todd Harvey Discusses the Canucks' 5 New Prospects from Day 2 at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

The Vancouver Canucks targeted highly competitive prospects as they made five selections on day two of the NHL Entry Draft. They selected three centres, a winger, and a goaltender during rounds two through seven.

After picking right-shot centre Braeden Cootes 15th overall in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, the Canucks continued to value players who can drive play and compete hard on every shift.

Director of Amateur Scouting Todd Harvey spoke to the media following the draft, addressing his team’s approach to the draft and his satisfaction with how the two days went for his group.

“I am happy with every pick we’ve made. We made it for a reason,” said Harvey. “I love the fact that we had competitive people. We have good people and people that want to be Vancouver Canucks.”

2nd Round, 47th Overall: Aleksei Medvedev, G

Goaltender Aleksei Medvedev was selected 47th overall. The 18-year-old is 6’3”, 178 pounds, with high athletic and skating abilities.