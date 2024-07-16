Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs on a 2-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Artūrs Šilovs on a 2-year contract.

“Artūrs helped us out a lot when called upon last year as he continues to grow and develop as a goalie,” said Allvin. “We expect him to come into training camp and battle for a full-time position with the big club. Our group will continue to work with him to help sharpen his skills and provide him with all the tools necessary to take another step forward in his young career.”

Šilovs, 23, appeared in 34 regular season games with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) in 2023.24, holding a record of 16-11-6 with a 2.74 goals against average and a .907 save percentage, as well as four regular season games with Vancouver, sporting a 3-0-1 record with a 2.47 goals against average and an .881 save percentage. He also appeared in his first 10 playoff games of his NHL career with Vancouver, going 5-5 with a 2.91 goals against average and an .898 save percentage.

The 6’4”, 203lbs goaltender has appeared in 89 regular season AHL games across four seasons, with a record of 45-30-11, a goals against average of 2.62, and a .906 save percentage, along with nine regular season NHL games, holding a record of 6-2-1 with a 2.62 goals against average and an .898 save percentage, and two AHL playoff games, with a 1-1 record, and 2.85 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.

The Riga, LVA native has represented his native Latvia on numerous occasions, including the 2019 U18 World Championships, the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, and was named the Best Goaltender and Most Valuable Player at the 2023 tournament, helping Latvia win their first-ever medal at the event.

Šilovs was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round, 156th overall, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.