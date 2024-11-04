Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio Starts Season with Sizzling Slap Shots and Stacks of Minutes for Seattle

"Yeah, I think the main part is being offensive and helping out where I can, but I don't want to lose my defensive game,” said Mynio. “Defensive play is still the main area I'm really good in - with my box outs and work around the net front. It's kind of nice getting all these points, but I’m still working hard on both ends of my game."

Mynio is always in the film room and spends a lot of time pre-scouting his upcoming opponents. Matching up against the opposition’s top players, he wants to have the advantage of knowing their habits and being better prepared than those he goes to battle against.

“I have a big duty every night,” said Mynio. “I’m trying to shut down their top line and still trying to be offensive. It's difficult but I got a taste of it last year. I’m the quarterback of the power play now, though. Not the flank like last year. So, there are a few differences from what I was doing last season. But it’s nice and I like the pressure.”

There’s plenty of pressure on Mynio this season as he is playing close to 30 minutes a night for the Thunderbirds. On top of the demands from his WHL club, the hope of making Team Canada for the World Junior Championships is certainly in the back of his mind in the initial stages of the season.

Mynio is feeling rather good about his performance in the early part of the season and is happy that his offensive game is showing up so well. He wants to continue to highlight his defensive ability, which was a big reason why he got to play consistently in the WHL at such a youthful age.

“I just want to continue to grow and make less mistakes. I don’t make a lot but if I can bring it down from three or four down to one or two, I’d be very happy with my game,” Mynio said.

Mynio is just over a month from finding out if he will be selected to represent his country at the WJC and though he is focused on the WHL season, there’s a desire to be able to wear the red and white jersey on Boxing Day and represent his country in Ottawa.

For now, it’s big minutes and lots of opportunity for Mynio and he looks to build on his strong start to the season.

Insider Extra: The Shot

When Mynio was drafted, he was a penalty-killing specialist who was a depth defenceman on an extremely strong Seattle Thunderbirds team that went to the Memorial Cup.

Now, Mynio is doing it all for the Thunderbirds and a part of his game that has begun to shine is his shot, specifically his slap shot.