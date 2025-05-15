Head Coach Adam Foote Jumps on the Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss New Role with Canucks: ‘I want to win, and we want to win, that’s it’ 

By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Fresh off a flight, Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote wasted no time getting to work. Sitting down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber, Foote opened up about his new role, coaching philosophy, and his excitement for the journey ahead.

He began by thanking Rick Tocchet for giving him an opportunity to work behind an NHL bench. With the support of Canucks’ General Manager Patrik Allvin, Foote realized that he wanted to be an NHL coach.

“I like being around the guys. When you get an opportunity to play in the NHL for a long time and play with great players, get a chance to win, and then it’s over. You just can’t do it anymore. Your body won’t do it, and you’ve got to hang them up. There’s an empty feeling for a long time,” said Foote.

“You try to get back in the game at different levels. And you know, you go part-time, and part-time is not always right, because you’re not all-in going to war with the guys, and it just doesn’t feel right. Since I took this job and Rick gave me that opportunity, the organization gave me that opportunity, I felt alive again. I mean, there are times you just want to jump over the boards and play when you sit on the bench, but you can’t.”

The new bench boss talked about the strengths of the team, his coaching style, and his relationship with Canucks’ captain Quinn Hughes.

“He’s a smart man. He won the Norris [trophy] for a reason. He’s got a little bit of a longer leash than the rest of the D, and the rest of the D know it. He’s young, he’s learning, he’s continuing to learn. From going to the playoffs and then jumping into the last season, which I’m not going to get into – everyone’s talked about it, it’s a big year to grow, not just him, but our team, and he’s a great person, it’s fun to be around him. It’s fun to tease and joke with him, just sending a message that way. But then, when he catches on to the joke, he’s got the best laugh about it,” said Foote.

You can find the full episode on the Canucks YouTube channel or any of your favourite podcast apps.

On Wednesday, we also caught up with Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor, who are currently playing for their home countries at the World Championships in Europe.

For more information about the Canucks Insider Podcast, visit Canucks.com/podcast.

