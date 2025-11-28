Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Recap His NHL Debut and More

Braeden Cootes joins Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to discuss what he learned from his time in the NHL, what he hopes to improve in his game this year, and his aspirations to make Team Canada for World Juniors.

It had been a chaotic offseason for Cootes, getting drafted 15th overall just this past June, going through development camp, training camp and pre-season, before eventually making the opening night roster with the Vancouver Canucks in his NHL debut.

“It was pretty crazy,” Cootes said. “But it was all fun, and a time in my life that I’ll look back on. It was pretty special.”

Cootes played three games with the Vancouver Canucks before being sent back to his junior team, the Seattle Thunderbirds. Cootes is the current captain of the Thunderbirds, receiving the captaincy at only 17 years of age, speaking to a maturity that extends beyond his years.

“When I first got the C on my chest when I was 17, I remember my coaches said just be you. You’ve got this for a reason, so don’t change anything.”

The experience Cootes gained at the NHL level is something he hopes to carry into the rest of his junior season and continue to grow and develop. He has already put on many notable performances, including a six-point night against the Vancouver Giants early this month.

“I want to dominate, and just be me and play my game and take a step from where I was at last year. Be better as a team and personally... So just kind of doing my thing [and working each day to get better,” Cootes said.

Another major goal for Cootes this season is to represent Canada at the upcoming World Juniors tournament and have an opportunity to play on the international stage.

“It would mean the world to me. I’ve been watching it every year since I could remember, so to do it this year, make it my first year, would be really special. That’s for sure my main goal right now,” Cootes said.

Cootes also spoke in detail about how he felt being in an NHL environment and going through it as a teenager for the first time.

“I’d say I handled [it] the best I could,” Cootes said. “First training camp, first round pick coming into a Canadian market is always crazy, but it’s also really cool. I think I did a good job, and it was a pretty crazy couple weeks.

One of the most important components that Cootes focused on in each game was communicating openly with his linemates and consistently talking through each shift. This trait was recognized and commended by Canucks forward Drew O’Connor, who often played on the same line.

“Communication is really key, especially being a young guy. I know [for] myself, you don’t want to be the guy that’s messing up a system thing or anything like that,” Cootes said. “So when you’re playing against such good players, and obviously [at] the NHL level, anything you can do that can help you is valuable.”

Cootes’s time in the NHL proved to be an incredible learning experience, and he is happy to have gotten the opportunity to see what it was like to be a professional at the highest level.

“Now I know what goes into it, how good you have to be, how dialed in, what it takes, so next year [it] won’t be as new so to speak,” Cootes said. “It was an unreal experience, [and] I can’t thank the Canucks [enough] for giving me that chance.”

Cootes and the Seattle Thunderbirds will play the Victoria Royals tonight at 7:05 P.M. P.T

Watch the latest episode here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJOsze2AwkQ&t=7s

For more information about the Canucks Insider Podcast, visit https://www.nhl.com/canucks/multimedia/podcast.