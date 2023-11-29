Bookended Goals From Boeser for Canucks’ 3-1 Win Over Ducks

BrockBoeser
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks collected a win against the Anaheim Ducks, their first of seven home games over the next three weeks.

Brock Boeser’s two goals against the Ducks keeps him leading the NHL in goals scored so far this season with 17. It was a tight game through the first two periods, and he liked the team’s resolve to turn it around and pull out the win.

“I just liked our response in the third period after we didn’t have a strong second there. I think in the past we haven’t had good seconds and [then] we haven’t had good thirds, so just happy that we responded,” Boeser said.

The team broke down their last game against the Sharks when they had fewer guys crashing the crease and made adjustments coming into the matchup against Anaheim.

“Our team kind of talked about that last game against San Jose. We had a lot of pucks to the net, but not a lot of bodies there so that was a focus for us. It paid off being there. Millsy made a great play to Hrony there,” he said.

In a one-goal game Boeser takes pride being on the ice late in the game and having head coach Rick Tocchet’s trust in him on both ends of the ice. He also said his empty-netter in the third was probably the longest distance he’s ever scored from.

Tocchet thought their offensive play was better against the Ducks’ man-to-man defence in the final frame, and getting the go-ahead goal from Elias Pettersson was a great way to start the third.

“That was great. It’s a big-time goal, we needed it. We’re in a fight, we’ve got him out there in the draw and that’s just a big time play. That spin-o-rama, that’s the stuff he can do for us,” Tocchet said.

Pettersson scored his ninth goal of the season and notched his 30th point. He joined Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller as the third Vancouver player this season to reach that mark.

Game Recap

Brock Boeser got the Canucks on the board, scoring his 16th goal of the season. The score also put him in first place in the NHL for goals. Phil Di Giuseppe skated the puck to J.T. Miller for a cross-ice pass that found Filip Hronek who took a shot and Boeser cleaned up the rebound giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead.

Anaheim’s Ryan Strome tied it up for the Ducks in the second on the power play off a pass from Adam Henrique.

To end the second, the game was tied 1-1, the Ducks held a 27-12 shot advantage over the Canucks. 

In the third, Tyler Myers fired the puck down the wall to Elias Pettersson who took it from the left side around the net with the wrap-around for the go-ahead goal.

Vancouver drew a penalty with under two minutes to play, and from the Canucks’ defensive end Boeser sent the puck into the empty net right on the money.

The Canucks face another Pacific Division rival, the Vegas Golden Knights, on Thursday, November 30th at 7 p.m.

