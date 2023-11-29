Bookended Goals From Boeser for Canucks’ 3-1 Win Over Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks collected a win against the Anaheim Ducks, their first of seven home games over the next three weeks.

Brock Boeser’s two goals against the Ducks keeps him leading the NHL in goals scored so far this season with 17. It was a tight game through the first two periods, and he liked the team’s resolve to turn it around and pull out the win.

“I just liked our response in the third period after we didn’t have a strong second there. I think in the past we haven’t had good seconds and [then] we haven’t had good thirds, so just happy that we responded,” Boeser said.

The team broke down their last game against the Sharks when they had fewer guys crashing the crease and made adjustments coming into the matchup against Anaheim.

“Our team kind of talked about that last game against San Jose. We had a lot of pucks to the net, but not a lot of bodies there so that was a focus for us. It paid off being there. Millsy made a great play to Hrony there,” he said.

In a one-goal game Boeser takes pride being on the ice late in the game and having head coach Rick Tocchet’s trust in him on both ends of the ice. He also said his empty-netter in the third was probably the longest distance he’s ever scored from.

Tocchet thought their offensive play was better against the Ducks’ man-to-man defence in the final frame, and getting the go-ahead goal from Elias Pettersson was a great way to start the third.

“That was great. It’s a big-time goal, we needed it. We’re in a fight, we’ve got him out there in the draw and that’s just a big time play. That spin-o-rama, that’s the stuff he can do for us,” Tocchet said.