Canucks Host Capitals on Wednesday Night as Homestand Continues

The Vancouver Canucks host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena as the team continues their eight-game homestand.

Wednesday night’s game is Pride Night at Rogers Arena, an essential part of Hockey Is For Everyone, a joint NHL and NHLPA initiative celebrating diversity and inclusion in hockey.

Max Sasson scored his 10th goal of the season on Monday night. He now has 13 goals in 75 career games.

Drew O’Connor picked up his 11th goal of the season and is trending towards his career-high of 16, which he accomplished during the 2023-24 season.

Wednesday will also be the only time this season that the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, plays at Rogers Arena. Ovechkin is now up to 917 goals in his career, including 20 this season. The three-time Hart Trophy winner has played in all 50 Capitals games this season.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Caps are in a battle for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They sit three points back of the Buffalo Sabres for the final spot, and are 24-20-6 this season.

Wednesday night will be the second game of a season-long six-game road trip for the Capitals. They took a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

The Caps are 10-10-3 on the road this season.

Tom Wilson leads the Caps with seven power play goals this season, but their group as a whole has struggled and sits in 28th place with their 16% conversion rate.

Five-on-five is where the Capitals have thrived this season. They have the third-best control of the goal share (56.22%), being on the ice for 113 goals scored and 88 goals allowed.

The Canucks beat the Capitals earlier in the season; Teddy Blueger picked up the game-winning goal in the October 19th game.

Logan Thompson has started between the pipes in 70% of the Capitals’ games this season. The 28-year-old netminder has a 17-14-4 record, a 0.914% save percentage, and a 2.38 goals-against average.

On the road this season, the Caps are 10-5-3 when scoring the first goal, but 0-5-0 when their opponents score first.

The Story: Strong Game for Kane

Evander Kane picked up a goal, had five shots on net, four hits, and was second among forwards for ice time (19:10) on Monday night.