Canucks Travel to Nation’s Capital to Face Senators on Tuesday Night

GAME PREVIEW - CDC - Jan 13
By Chris Faber

The road trip continues, with the Vancouver Canucks now in Ottawa to face the Senators on Tuesday night.

This will be the first matchup of the season between the Canucks and Senators. They will meet again on March 9th at Rogers Arena. The Canucks are 6-0-2 in their last eight games against the Sens.

Elias Pettersson has 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in his 15 career games against Ottawa. He had a hat trick in his first road game against the Sens.

Quick Hits on the Competition

  • The Sens come into Tuesday’s game on a four-game losing streak, with their most recent loss coming on Saturday night against the Florida Panthers.
  • Tim Stützle leads the Senators with 19 goals and 45 points this season. He has scored six of his goals on the power play and is playing on a line with Brady Tkachuk and Fabian Zetterlund.
  • Dylan Cozens leads the Senators with seven power play goals this season.
  • The Sens’ power play ranks ninth in the league, clicking at 22.8% on their man advantages.
  • They rank 30th on the penalty kill, killing off 72.7% of their penalties.
  • Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub link up on the Sens’ top defence pairing.
  • Sanderson is third on the team with 33 points this season. The 23-year-old leads the Sens in ice time, averaging 25:16 per game.

The Story: Pettersson’s Scoring Touch

Elias Pettersson has three goals in his last five games and has been finding the back of the net more consistently over his recent stretch of games.

Pettersson now has nine goals in his last 19 games after scoring his 12th goal of the season on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

He has created 14 individual scoring chances over the past five games.

In his last eight games, Pettersson has a 54.8% control of expected goals and has been on the ice for 56 scoring chances for and 51 against at five-on-five.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Filip Hronek: 1g-3a-4p
Elias Pettersson: 3g-0a-3p
Brock Boeser: 0g-3a-3p
Linus Karlsson: 0g-3a-3p
Jake DeBrusk: 2g-0a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Tuesday’s game is at 4:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

