Building Blue: Parker Alcos Turns Experience into Confidence and Embraces New Opportunity with Memorial Cup-Bound Kelowna Rockets

For Parker Alcos, development has been layered through experience, trust, and time. Now, in his third full WHL season and coming off a summer focused on refining the details of his game, the 19-year-old defenceman is starting to see the cumulative effect of those layers.

With more than 175 WHL games under his belt and increased confidence with the puck, Alcos is emerging as a more assertive, well-rounded blue-liner heading into the next phase of his season.

Alcos was traded from the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Kelowna Rockets last week. It was the first time he has been traded in his WHL career, after spending three years with the Oil Kings.

The Port Moody native feels this move will be good for his development to take his game to the next level.

“When I figured out it was Kelowna, I was pretty happy,” Alcos said. “I've known some of the boys on the team from previous years, and they've loved it here. It's a little closer to home, which is also a perk.”

Stepping into a new room after being in Edmonton for a significant amount of time, the group made his transition easy.

“Right when I got here, everyone treated me like I've been a teammate for so long, and it's been really easy to transfer over to new faces,” Alcos said.

The move also means that Alcos will have a guaranteed opportunity to play in the Memorial Cup this year as the Rockets host the tournament during the last two weeks of May. Alcos played in the Memorial Cup last season with the Kings and is excited to have another opportunity to play on the league’s biggest stage.

In his first game as a Rocket, Alcos earned third-star honours, scoring a goal and helping Kelowna beat the Tri-City Americans 5-2.

“It felt great to score for the first game and first period, which is definitely something I was looking forward to trying to do before the game, and when it turned out well, it was really cool,” Alcos said. “I just saw my teammate come around the net and I was in the slot open, calling for it, and then I tried to pick my spot.”