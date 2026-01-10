Game Notes: Canucks at Maple Leafs

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 8/26: VAN 1 at DET 5

Patrick Kane opened the scoring with 29 seconds remaining in the opening frame…Axel Sandin-Pellikka doubled the lead 5:09 into the second…Jake DeBrusk scored a power play goal 1:54 later to get Vancouver on the board…Kiefer Sherwood and Brock Boeser had the assists…J.T. Compher re-established the two-goal lead for Detroit just past the halfway mark of the second…Kane scored his second of the game into an empty net with 3:53 remaining in the third…Lucas Raymond added another with under two minutes left in regulation…Sherwood had four shots…Sherwood and Aatu Räty each had four hits…Marcus Pettersson and David Kämpf blocked three shots apiece…Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves.

LAST 5 – vs TORONTO

Feb. 8/25: VAN 2 vs TOR 1

vs TOR 1 Jan. 11/25: VAN 3 at TOR 0

at TOR 0 Jan. 20/24: VAN 6 vs TOR 4

vs TOR 4 Nov. 11/23: VAN 2 at TOR 5

Mar. 4/23: VAN 4 vs TOR 1

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 23 times on January 10 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 5-12-4-2. This includes a 1-5-3-1 record on the road. Vancouver has Toronto once before on January 10, a 4-3 W in 2006.

have played 23 times on January 10 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 5-12-4-2.

CHIEF KIEF

Beginning play on Jan. 9/26, Kiefer Sherwood leads all undrafted players in goals (17) during the 2025.26 season.

leads all undrafted players in goals (17) during the 2025.26 season. Recording 11 hits on Dec. 22/25 at PHI, Kiefer Sherwood now owns 12 of the top 28 individual hit games since the start of the 2024.25 season (now 13 of the top 29 individual hit games after Dec. 30/25 vs PHI). Since the start of the 2024.25 season, Sherwood has 668 hits, the most in the NHL (second place: Yakov Trenin, 461 hits).

now owns 12 of the top 28 individual hit games since the start of the 2024.25 season (now 13 of the top 29 individual hit games after Dec. 30/25 vs PHI). Scoring three goals on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Kiefer Sherwood registered his third hat trick since joining the Canucks in the 2024.25 season, tied with seven other players for the most over that span (as of Dec. 19/25). Sherwood became the second-fastest player to record three hat tricks with the Canucks (112 GP), only behind Alexander Mogilny (37 GP).

registered his third hat trick since joining the Canucks in the 2024.25 season, tied with seven other players for the most over that span (as of Dec. 19/25).

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Jan. 8/26 at DET, Jake DeBrusk now has 11 power play goals this season, tied for the second-most in the NHL. Amongst players with at least 10 goals this season, DeBrusk has the highest percentage of goals coming with the man advantage (91.7%). DeBrusk’s 25 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank third in the NHL over that span.

now has 11 power play goals this season, tied for the second-most in the NHL.

OLYMPICS COME RINGING

January 6, 2026, saw Filip Hronek and David Kämpf both be named to Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

and both be named to Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics. On January 2, 2026, Elias Pettersson (Sweden) and Kevin Lankinen (Finland) were named to their respective country’s Olympic rosters, the first such nomination for each player. They join Teddy Blueger (Latvia) and Lukas Reichel (Germany) as members of the Canucks organization named to 2026 Olympic rosters.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Scoring Vancouver’s second goal on Dec. 29/25 at SEA, Elias Pettersson passed Alex Burrows for the 11th most goals in franchise history (194).

THE FINNISHER

Stopping all seven shooters in the shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history. Lankinen has now stopped 48 of 54 shootout shots (.889 save percentage), improving his record to 10-4 in shootouts as a result of Vancouver’s 3-2 SOW on December 29, 2025.

improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history.

MARCO GOALO

Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Marco Rossi registered the 50th goal of his career. He joins former Canucks Thomas Vanek and Michael Grabner, as well as Michael Raffl, as the only Austrian players in NHL history to hit the mark.

DOC’S ON THE CASE

Scoring his second shorthanded goal of the season on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Drew O’Connor is now tied for the fifth-most shorthanded goals in the league this season (now t-6th as of Jan. 7/26). Since the start of the 2024.25 season, amongst players with two minutes or less of shorthanded time on ice per game, O’Connor ranks t-8th in shorthanded goals (3).

is now tied for the fifth-most shorthanded goals in the league this season (now t-6th as of Jan. 7/26).

EP500

Having played in his 500th career game on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson became the 29th player to play 500 games with the Canucks franchise. Pettersson’s 479 points (193-286-479) in those 500 games are the most by a Canucks player in their first 500 career games with the franchise.

became the 29th player to play 500 games with the Canucks franchise.

WELCOME TO THE DEMSHOW

Stopping 23 of 24 shots on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Thatcher Demko set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history.

set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history. Making 23 saves for his first shutout of the season on Dec. 16/25 at NYR, Thatcher Demko tied Ryan Miller for the fifth most shutouts in Canucks history. Demko’s shutout was the first by a Canucks goaltender at Madison Square Garden since Kevin Weekes on Oct. 24/99.

tied Ryan Miller for the fifth most shutouts in Canucks history.

FIL THE THRILL

With his first of two assists on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Filip Hronek became the sixth-fastest Canucks defenceman to 100 points with the franchise (180 GP), trailing Paul Reinhart (113 GP), Quinn Hughes (133 GP), Dale Tallon (146 GP), Kevin McCarthy (164 GP), and Jocelyn Guevremont (165 GP).

HERE COMES THE BUIUM

With a goal and an assist on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Zeev Buium became the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his Canucks debut, and the third to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s goal 61 seconds into the game, Buium became the fastest player to record a point in his Canucks debut since Todd Bertuzzi on Feb. 7/98. Recording the game-winning-goal on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Buium became the fourth defenceman to score the game-winner in his Canucks debut, and the first overall since Brock Boeser on Mar. 25/17 at MIN.

became the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his Canucks debut, and the third to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall.

NEW KIDS IN TOWN

Marco Rossi , Liam Öhgren , and Zeev Buium were acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12/25. Rossi , 24, is a native of Feldkirch, Austria, and has appeared in 202 career games, posting 114 points (49-65-114) and 87 penalty minutes. He posted a career-high 60 points (24-36-60) in 82 games in 2024.25 and has 13 points (4-9-13) in 17 games in 2025.26. Öhgren , 21, is from Stockholm, SWE, and has played in 46 career NHL games (including 18 in 2025.26), recording seven points (3-4-7) and two penalty minutes. In 2024.25 with the Iowa Wild (AHL), he posted 37 points (19-18-37) in 41 games. Buium , 20, hails from San Diego, CA, and is in his rookie season, having posted 14 points (3-11-14) in 31 games. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 20/25 in Game 1 of Minnesota’s first round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

, , and were acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12/25.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Linus Karlsson signed to a two-year contract extension, Jan. 2

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 2

Marco Rossi placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Dec. 30, Jan. 2

Elias Pettersson activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 27

Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17

Arshdeep Bains placed on waivers, Dec. 16

Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 14

Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 5, Dec. 14

Lukas Reichel placed on waivers and designated non-roster waiver status, Dec. 13

Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first round pick acquired form Minnesota in exchange for Quinn Hughes.

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/26 at DET

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Jan. 8/26 at DET

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 30/25 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 20/25 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 5, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 9x, Latest Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Dec. 27/25 vs SJS

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, 2x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/25 at NYI

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 3x, Latest Jan. 8/26 at DET

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 5 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 8/26 (0-3-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 11-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-21-4

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-16-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 14-6-3

Scoring First: 8-7-1

Allowing First Goal: 8-15-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-2-3

On 1 Day Rest: 6-13-0

On 2 Days Rest: 5-6-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0

Score a PPG: 11-9-4

Give up a PPG: 10-12-4

25 or More Shots on Goal: 8-15-2

Less than 25 shots: 8-7-3

THREE STARS – JANUARY

DeBrusk (5 pts)

Hronek (5 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE