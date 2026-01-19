General Manager Patrik Allvin Speaks on Kiefer Sherwood Trade

Allvin Sherwood Trade
By Chris Faber

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin spoke to the media following Monday morning’s announcement that the team has sent forward Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Cole Clayton and two second-round picks.

“Tough one,” said Allvin when beginning to speak on the trade. “Kiefer Sherwood has been a great addition here to our team for two years. We brought him in when he was in Nashville, and I told him that coming here, we would definitely give him the resources to work on his game, and we believed in him as a player, and I think he’s taken tremendous steps here over the years. Well-liked player on the ice, well-liked person in the community, and he’s going to be missed.”

Allvin added that the team is looking to accumulate more draft capital this season and in the upcoming drafts. The team currently holds two first-round picks and two second-round picks in the 2025 draft; they do not have a third or a seventh, but have their own picks in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds.

The general manager mentioned that he does expect more trades to come, and that if you look around the league right now, the deals are just beginning. With a roster freeze during the Olympics, two deadlines are coming up in the next six and a half weeks.

When asked whether the organization is looking to strip it down and get rid of all of their assets, the GM spoke about wanting to keep veterans around to help guide the young players that the team is targeting to lead the rebuild.

“We definitely need to keep players around. I don’t want to see what happened here the other night, losing six to nothing. It’s not good for anyone. It’s not good for the fans. It’s not good for the players,” said Allvin.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have good veteran players here, good people more so, to teach our young guys. But again, I said it before, if it makes sense for us long term, we will definitely look into it.”

Kiefer Sherwood also met with the Vancouver media following the trade announcement and had a lot of good things to say about the fans and the organization.

“I’m really thankful for everything that the city and this organization have given me. I know they say you earn it, but you’ve got to have the opportunity. And you know, as a guy who has been a late bloomer, [this is] everything I could have hoped for, and more, and this is really a special place to play,” said Sherwood.

“I feel like this city and place to play, in this organization, they do things the right way. They really live and breathe hockey. And I think that’s why that passion has been a mutual respect and appreciation, and I’ve said that, I wish, obviously, nothing but the best for this organization moving forward.”

Sherwood wasn’t sure about his health status for next Tuesday’s game, when the Sharks are in town to face the Canucks.

The Canucks are in action Monday night against the New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. PT.

