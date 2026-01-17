Game Notes: Canucks vs. Oilers

CANUCKS VS OILERS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, TVAS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 11 (road, 3-1 L), Oct. 26 (home, 4-3 OTW), Jan. 17 (home), Apr. 16 (road).

Vancouver is 115-125-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 64-54-12-7 record on the road.

The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games against the Oilers (2-3-0 in their last five).

Brock Boeser leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Edmonton with 34 points (19-15-34) in 35 career games.

In 27 career games against the Oilers, Elias Pettersson has 22 points (8-14-22).

Evander Kane has 20 points (8-12-20) in 23 career games against Edmonton.

In 23 career games against the Oilers, Conor Garland has 16 points (5-11-16).

Kevin Lankinen is 1-4-0 with a 4.37 goals-against average and an .859 save percentage in six career games against Edmonton.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Oilers in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Zeev Buium ranks 3rd amongst rookie defencemen in assists (15) and in points (19).

Drew O’Connor ranks t-7th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).

Brock Boeser has seven points (3-4-7) in his last four games against Edmonton.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 26/25: VAN 4 vs EDM 3 (OT)

Brock Boeser opened the scoring with just over four minutes remaining in the first period…Evander Kande and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Elias Pettersson doubled the lead on the power play 2:22 into the middle frame…Filip Hronek and Conor Garland had the helpers…Leon Draisaitl got Edmonton on the board with 3:28 left in the second…Kiefer Sherwood re-established Vancouver’s two goal lead with 41 seconds left in the second…Boeser and D Elias Pettersson had the assists…Jack Roslovic brought the Oilers within one 1:21 into the third…Draisaitl tied the game with just over five minute left in the third…Sherwood scored the overtime winner 1:43 into the extra frame…Boeser and Garland were credited with the assists…Sherwood had five shots…Drew O’Connor and Sherwood each had five hits…Pettersson blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 26 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS