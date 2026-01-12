Canucks Begin Second-Half of Road Trip in Montreal on Monday Night

The Vancouver Canucks continue along their eastern swing and will face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday evening.

Monday will be the first game of a back-to-back for the Canucks, as they head to Ottawa on Tuesday to match up with the Senators.

Monday’s game also marks the beginning of the second half of the Canucks’ longest road trip of the season (six games).

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Canadiens are in third place in the Atlantic Division with a 25-14-6 record this season.

They are 12-10-1 on home ice this season, and 8-4-0 when scoring first at the Bell Centre.

Nick Suzuki is the captain and leads the team with 48 points in 45 games.

21-year-old defenceman Lane Hutson is second on the team with 44 points in 45 games.

Montreal is the seventh-highest scoring team in the league, averaging 3.31 goals for per game.

Their power play ranks 10th in the league, converting on 22.5% of their man advantages.

Sam Montembeault has won his last three outings and now has an 8-6-1 record.

The Story: Roster Movement

The Canucks made a few roster moves on Sunday.

First, there was a swap of defencemen: Elias Pettersson was assigned to Abbotsford, and Victor Mancini was recalled to Vancouver.

Mancini has been playing heavy minutes with Abbotsford this season, and the 23-year-old has 36 NHL games under his belt.

Nikita Tolopilo was recalled to Vancouver under emergency conditions as the Canucks placed Thatcher Demko on injury reserve.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Jake DeBrusk: 3g-2a-5p

Filip Hronek: 1g-3a-4p

Brock Boeser: 0g-4a-4p

Elias Pettersson: 2g-1a-3p

Kiefer Sherwood: 1g-2a-3p

Linus Karlsson: 1g-2a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Monday’s game is at 4:30 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Amazon Prime or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.