Game Notes: Canucks vs. Capitals

CANUCKS VS CAPITALS
TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Monumental Sports Network
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Capitals this season: Oct. 19 (road, 4-3 W) and Jan. 21 (home).
- Vancouver is 46-48-9-5 all-time against Washington, including a 25-20-5-3 record at home
- The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games against the Capitals (3-1-1 in their last five).
- Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Washington with 32 points (22-10-32) in 40 career games.
- In 11 career games against the Capitals, Elias Pettersson has 11 points (7-4-11).
- Brock Boeser has 10 points (2-8-10) in 14 career games against Washington.
- In 24 career games against the Capitals, Jake DeBrusk has nine points (3-6-9).
- Kevin Lankinen is 2-0-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage in three career games against Washington
- Jiri Patera has yet to face the Capitals in his career.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Zeev Buium ranks 3rd amongst rookie defencemen in assists (15) and fourth in points (19).
- Drew O’Connor ranks t-7th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).
- Evander Kane has nine points (5-4-9) in his last seven games against the Capitals.
LAST MEETING – OCT. 19/25: VAN 4 at WSH 3
Elias Pettersson opened the scoring 59 seconds into the opening frame…Conor Garland had the lone assist…Tyler Myers doubled the lead with just under three minutes remaining in the period…Kiefer Sherwood gave Vancouver a three goal lead with 2:08 left in the first…Garland and Quinn Hughes had the helpers…Teddy Blueger scored his first of the season at 4:54 of the second…Evander Kane and Myers had the assists…Ryan Leonard got Washington on the board with 6:18 left in the second…Jakob Chychrun made it a twogoal game just past the nine minute mark of the third…John Carlson brought Washington within one at 17:46…Garland had four shots…Sherwood had four hits…Marcus Pettersson blocked five shots…Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.
2025.26 TEAM RANKS