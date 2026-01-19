Game Notes: Canucks vs. Islanders

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 17/26: VAN 0 at EDM 6

Jack Roslovic opened the scoring 3:11 into the second period…Zach Hyman doubled Edmonton’s lead 3:38 later…Kasperi Kapanen made it 3-0 just before the 12-minute mark of the second…Roslovic scored his second of the game at 14:31 of the middle frame…Kapanen added his second of the night 37 seconds later…Vasily Podkolzin closed out the scoring with 3:26 left in the second…Linus Karlsson had five shots…Evander Kane had four hits…Filip Hronek blocked four shots…Nikita Tolopilo made 29 saves.

LAST 5 – vs NEW YORK

Dec. 19/25: VAN 4 at NYI 1

at NYI 1 Mar. 26/25: VAN 5 at NYI 2

at NYI 2 Nov. 14/24: VAN 2 vs NYI 5

Jan. 9/24: VAN 5 at NYI 2

at NYI 2 Nov. 15/23: VAN 4 vs NYI 3 (OT)

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 24 times on January 19 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 5-14-3-2. This includes a 1-8-3-0 record at home. Tonight will be Vancouver’s first-ever matchup against the Islanders on January 19.

RARE COMPANY

Appearing in his 600th career game on Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, Brock Boeser became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks. Beoser also became only the 12th player to be drafted by Vancouver to play at least 600 career games with the franchise.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Scoring his 75th career power play goal on Jan. 15/26 at CBJ, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history.

broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history. With his third period goal on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198). Upon reaching the Top 10 in goals for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson became the sixth player in franchise history to Top 10 in goals, assists, and points, joining Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Markus Naslund, Trevor Linden, and Stan Smyl.

CHIEF KIEF

Beginning play on Jan. 19/26, Kiefer Sherwood has the second-most goals amongst undrafted players (17) during the 2025.26 season.

has the second-most goals amongst undrafted players (17) during the 2025.26 season. Recording 11 hits on Dec. 22/25 at PHI, Kiefer Sherwood now owns 12 of the top 28 individual hit games since the start of the 2024.25 season (now 13 of the top 30 individual hit games as of Jan. 19/26). Since the start of the 2024.25 season, Sherwood has 672 hits, the most in the NHL (second place: Yakov Trenin, 481 hits).

now owns 12 of the top 28 individual hit games since the start of the 2024.25 season (now 13 of the top 30 individual hit games as of Jan. 19/26). Scoring three goals on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Kiefer Sherwood registered his third hat trick since joining the Canucks in the 2024.25 season, tied with eight other players for the most over that span (as of Jan. 19/26). Sherwood became the second-fastest player to record three hat tricks with the Canucks (112 GP), only behind Alexander Mogilny (37 GP).

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Jan. 8/26 at DET, Jake DeBrusk now has 11 power play goals this season, tied for the third-most in the NHL. Amongst players with at least 10 goals this season, DeBrusk has the highest percentage of goals coming with the man advantage (91.7%). DeBrusk’s 25 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank fourth in the NHL over that span.

OLYMPICS COME RINGING

On January 13, 2026, Canucks prospect Anri Ravinskis was named as an injury replacement for Team Latvia and will be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

was named as an injury replacement for Team Latvia and will be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics. January 6, 2026, saw Filip Hronek and David Kämpf both be named to Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

and both be named to Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics. On January 2, 2026, Elias Pettersson (Sweden) and Kevin Lankinen (Finland) were named to their respective country’s Olympic rosters, the first such nomination for each player. They join Teddy Blueger (Latvia) and Lukas Reichel (Germany) as members of the Canucks organization named to 2026 Olympic rosters.

THE FINNISHER

Stopping all seven shooters in the shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history. Lankinen has now stopped 48 of 54 shootout shots (.889 save percentage), improving his record to 10-4 in shootouts as a result of Vancouver’s 3-2 SOW on December 29, 2025.

MARCO GOALO

Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Marco Rossi registered the 50th goal of his career. He joins former Canucks Thomas Vanek and Michael Grabner, as well as Michael Raffl, as the only Austrian players in NHL history to hit the mark.

DOC’S ON THE CASE

Scoring his second shorthanded goal of the season on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Drew O’Connor is now tied for the fifth-most shorthanded goals in the league this season (now t-7th as of Jan. 13/26). Since the start of the 2024.25 season, amongst players with two minutes or less of shorthanded time on ice per game, O’Connor ranks t-8th in shorthanded goals (3).

EP500

Having played in his 500th career game on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson became the 29th player to play 500 games with the Canucks franchise. Pettersson’s 479 points (193-286-479) in those 500 games are the most by a Canucks player in their first 500 career games with the franchise.

WELCOME TO THE DEMSHOW

Stopping 23 of 24 shots on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Thatcher Demko set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history.

set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history. Making 23 saves for his first shutout of the season on Dec. 16/25 at NYR, Thatcher Demko tied Ryan Miller for the fifth most shutouts in Canucks history. Demko’s shutout was the first by a Canucks goaltender at Madison Square Garden since Kevin Weekes on Oct. 24/99.

FIL THE THRILL

With his first of two assists on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Filip Hronek became the sixth-fastest Canucks defenceman to 100 points with the franchise (180 GP), trailing Paul Reinhart (113 GP), Quinn Hughes (133 GP), Dale Tallon (146 GP), Kevin McCarthy (164 GP), and Jocelyn Guevremont (165 GP).

HERE COMES THE BUIUM

With a goal and an assist on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Zeev Buium became the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his Canucks debut, and the third to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s goal 61 seconds into the game, Buium became the fastest player to record a point in his Canucks debut since Todd Bertuzzi on Feb. 7/98. Recording the game-winning-goal on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Buium became the fourth defenceman to score the game-winner in his Canucks debut, and the first overall since Brock Boeser on Mar. 25/17 at MIN.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 18

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 18

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 18

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 18

Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Jan. 12

Thatcher Demko placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 10, Jan. 11

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 11

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 11

D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 11

Linus Karlsson signed to a two-year contract extension, Jan. 2

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 2

Marco Rossi placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Dec. 30, Jan. 2

Elias Pettersson activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 27

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Jan. 15/26 at CBJ

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 10x, Latest Jan. 10/26 at TOR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Dec. 27/25 vs SJS

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, 2x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/25 at NYI

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 10 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 17/26 (0-8-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 6 games, Jan. 6-17/26 (0-7-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 11-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-26-4

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-20-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 14-7-3

Scoring First: 8-8-1

Allowing First Goal: 8-19-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-3

On 1 Day Rest: 6-17-0

On 2 Days Rest: 5-6-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0

Score a PPG: 11-10-4

Give up a PPG: 10-15-4

25 or More Shots on Goal: 8-18-2

Less than 25 shots: 8-9-3

THREE STARS – JANUARY

DeBrusk (5 pts)

Hronek (5 pts)

Lankinen (5 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE