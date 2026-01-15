Game Notes: Canucks at Blue Jackets

CANUCKS AT BLUE JACKETS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Nov. 8 (home, 4-3 W) and Jan. 15 (road).

Vancouver is 42-15-2-11 all-time against Columbus, including a 18-9-2-6 record on the road.

The Canucks are 5-2-3 in their last 10 games against the Blue Jackets (3-0-2 in their last five).

Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Columbus with 19 points (10-9-19) in 23 career games.

In 12 career games against the Blue Jackets, Elias Pettersson has 17 points (10-7-17).

Jake DeBrusk has 16 points (11-5-16) in 18 career games against Columbus.

In 12 career games against the Blue Jackets, Brock Boeser has 12 points (6-6-12).

Kevin Lankinen is 9-3-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 14 career games against Columbus.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Blue Jackets in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Zeev Buium ranks 3rd amongst rookie defencemen in assists (14) and t-3rd in points (18).

Drew O’Connor ranks t-7th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).

Elias Pettersson has 11 points (7-4-11) on his personal seven-game point streak against Columbus.

LAST MEETING – NOV. 8/25: VAN 4 vs CBJ 3

Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring 5:28 into the second period…Drew O’Connor and Aatu Räty had the assists…Kirill Marchenko evened the game 1:18 later…Dmitri Voronkov gave Columbus the lead with just under seven minutes left in the middle frame…O’Connor tied the game with 57 seconds remaining in the period…Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek had the assists…Conor Garland gave the Canucks the lead 6:17 into the third…Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson were awarded the helpers…Marchenko leveled the game 3:30 later…Brock Boeser gave Vancouver the lead with 5:45 remaining in regulation…Kiefer Sherwood and Lukas Reichel had the helpers…Evander Kane had five shots…Hronek had five hits…Pettersson and Marcus Pettersson each blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

