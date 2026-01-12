Todd Harvey Joins Canucks Insider Podcast from Scouting Meetings

Canucks Director of Amateur Scouting Todd Harvey joins host Chris Faber on this week’s episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast to discuss this weekend’s scouting meetings in Palm Desert, California.

The two discuss how important it is to get the scouts together in person, what it’s like having multiple first-round picks, and much more. They begin with Harvey explaining what this weekend is all about.

“It’s getting us all together in one room and kind of putting the list together at the midterm and talking about the players, and getting a feel from everybody on their guys in their region,” said Harvey.

“What this player is all about. Where do you see him now? Where do you think he can go? What he can be, that kind of thing. And really having some debates and discussions on all the players on the list.”

Harvey spoke about the importance of not just judging a player in the present day, but also projecting what they can become when they are older.

“At the end of the day, you’re looking at the attributes of what the player can become, and it’s probably the hardest job to project these guys. They’re 17 years old, and you’re hoping that when they turn 22-23, they’re going to get to that projection that we think they can do,” he said.

The two discuss evaluating different leagues, how analytics come into the equation, how he handles reports as the director, and the strengths of his scouting staff.

“My job is to make sure that everybody is confident enough to be able to do their job. And I think our guys work extremely hard, and they’re on the road all the time. They’re in the rinks and sacrificing a lot, and we really appreciate the work that they do,” said Harvey.

“I have all the confidence in the world in these guys putting their time in, making a list, getting it right, and doing all the work that needs to be done so we can make the best decision at the end of the day.”

Watch the latest episode here: