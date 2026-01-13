Game Notes: Canucks at Senators

CANUCKS AT SENATORS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, TSN5, RDS 2

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Jan. 13 (road) and Mar. 9 (home).

Vancouver is 37-19-2-4 all-time against Ottawa, including a 17-11-1-1 record on the road.

The Canucks are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games against the Senators (4-0-1 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Ottawa with 22 points (10-12-22) in 15 career games.

In 49 career games against the Senators, Tyler Myers has 21 points (5-16-21).

Brock Boeser has 19 points (10-9-19) in 20 career games against Ottawa.

In 33 career games against the Senators, Evander Kane has 16 points (8-8-16).

Kevin Lankinen is 1-0-1 with a 4.05 goals-against average and an .843 save percentage in two career games against Ottawa.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Senators in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Zeev Buium ranks 3rd amongst rookie defencemen in assists (14) and t-3rd in points (18).

Drew O’Connor ranks t-7th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).

Elias Pettersson has 10 points (4-6-10) in his last six games against Ottawa.

LAST MEETING – DEC. 21/24: VAN 4 vs OTT 5 (OT)

Claude Giroux opened the scoring for Ottawa before Shane Pinto doubled the lead…Brock Boeser got Vancouver on the board with just under two minutes remaining in the first…Quinn Hughes and Phillip Di Giuseppe had the assists…Hughes scored his eight of the campaign to tie the game at two with 18 seconds left in the first…Conor Garland and J.T. Miller had the helpers…Pinto got his second of the game at 4:24 of the second…Jake DeBrusk evened the game again at 13:36 of the second…Hughes and Tyler Myers were credited with the assists…Josh Norris gave Ottawa the lead before the end of the second…Boeser tied the game with just under five minutes remaining in regulation…Di Giuseppe and Pius Suter had the assists…Jake Sanderson scored the overtime winner 15 seconds into the extra frame…Hughes had a game-high five shots…Dakota Joshua had five hits…Derek Forbort blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 17 saves.

