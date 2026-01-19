CANUCKS TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR MENTAL HEALTH DURING 14TH ANNUAL HOCKEY TALKS

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are proud to host Hockey Talks, presented by lululemon, when the team welcomes the New York Islanders to Rogers Arena on January 19th at 7:00pm. This special night shines a spotlight on mental health, sharing stories of resilience and highlighting the importance of showing up for one another. The Hockey Talks initiative began in 2012, following the passing of Canucks player Rick Rypien in 2011, and has since become an important platform for starting conversations about mental health across the hockey community.

“Hockey Talks is a powerful reminder of the role connection and care play in building strong communities,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Looking after our own well-being while offering compassion and understanding to others is critical. At Canucks Sports & Entertainment, we want people to know that resources are available, and we are proud to welcome organizations from across the mental health sector to amplify the important work they do.”

In recognition of Rick Rypien’s legacy, the Canucks are honoured to welcome his brother, Wes Rypien, for a ceremonial puck drop. Fans are also encouraged to visit the Hockey Talks Market on the concourse located between sections 101-103, where the following mental health organizations will be on site sharing resources and information:

Kelty Mental Health Center - The Kelty Mental Health Center at BC Children's Hospital help families across the province navigate the mental health system, connect with peer support, and access resources and tools to support well-being.

Foundry BC - Foundry offers free and confidental mental health and wellness services for youth ages 12-24 in British Columbia and their families.

Coast Mental Health Foundation - Coast Mental Health Foundation is Coast's partner organization, dedicated to raising philanthropic funds. The Foundation funds innovative programs like Peer Support Training, Brain Training, culinary and transitional employment programs, music therapy, and many more.

Looking Glass Foundation - At Looking Glass Foundation™, they support individuals affected by eating disorders and disordered eating. Through innovative and accessible programs and services, they provide community members with the support they need, no matter where they are on their recovery journey.

The Ladd Foundation - Learn more about 1616, A 10-week free program that blends video content with real-life lessons from professional athletes. Designed to engage players, hockey parents, and coaches, it covers hockey fundamentals, life skills, and personal growth. The program is strictured to equip young athletes with the tools they need to thrive.

The Canucks for Kids Fund will also donate $20,000 to Foundry BC.

