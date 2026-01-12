Game Notes: Canucks at Canadiens

CANUCKS AT CANADIENS

TV: Prime, RDS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Oct. 25 (home, 4-3-L) and Jan. 12 (road).

Vancouver is 40-93-13-4 all-time against Montreal, including a 16-49-5-3 record on the road.

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games against the Canadiens (2-2-1 in their last five).

Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Montreal with 23 points (8-15-23) in 36 career games.

In 56 career games against the Canadiens, Tyler Myers has 20 points (2-18-20).

Jake DeBrusk has 18 points (11-7-18) in 24 career games against Montreal.

In 22 career games against the Canadiens, Brock Boeser has 17 points (7-10-17).

Kevin Lankinen is 0-2-1 with a 4.08 goals-against average and an .838 save percentage in three career games against Montreal.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Canadiens in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Zeev Buium ranks 3rd amongst rookie defencemen in points (18) and assists (14).

Drew O’Connor ranks t-6th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).

Brock Boeser has three points (0-3-3) in his last three games.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 25/25: VAN 3 vs MTL 4

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring 4:42 into the game…Filip Hronek and Conor Garland had the helpers…Jake DeBrusk doubled Vancouver’s lead on the power play at 6:43 of the second…Quinn Hughes and Pettersson had the assists…Nick Suzuki got Montreal on the board with just under five minutes left in the second…Juraj Slafkovsky tied the game 1:50 into the third…Mike Matheson gave the Habs the lead at 8:19 of the third…Ivan Demidov doubled the lead three minutes later…Garland got the Canucks within one with just under four minutes remaining…Pettersson and Hughes were awarded the assists…DeBrusk had five shots…Kiefer Sherwood had five hits…Max Sasson blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS