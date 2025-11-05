Updates from practice – Nov. 5

BROSSARD – Before flying to Newark, NJ, the Canadiens began their day at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Prior to practice, defenseman Kaiden Guhle hit the ice on his own in a track suit for the first time since being sidelined with a lower-body injury. He last played on October 16 against the Nashville Predators.

Marc Del Gaizo joined the Habs on the ice as the blue-liner was recalled by the team earlier in the day. Meanwhile, captain Nick Suzuki, who extended his point streak to 12 games on Tuesday, took a therapy day and did not participate in the session.