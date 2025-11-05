Updates from practice – Nov. 5

Guhle skated on his own for the first time since October

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – Before flying to Newark, NJ, the Canadiens began their day at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Prior to practice, defenseman Kaiden Guhle hit the ice on his own in a track suit for the first time since being sidelined with a lower-body injury. He last played on October 16 against the Nashville Predators.

Marc Del Gaizo joined the Habs on the ice as the blue-liner was recalled by the team earlier in the day. Meanwhile, captain Nick Suzuki, who extended his point streak to 12 games on Tuesday, took a therapy day and did not participate in the session.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
76 Bolduc
37 Del Gaizo
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
53 Dobson
77 Dach
48 Hutson
93 Demidov
8 Matheson
71 Evans
47 Struble
11 Gallagher
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
20 Slafkovsky
90 Veleno

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will face New Jersey on Thursday.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. For tickets to the Habs’ next home game on November 8 against the Utah Mammoth, click here. The team will also be holding its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC.

