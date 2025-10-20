Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 20

Dobes in net against Buffalo

20251020_PracticeEN
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Following a day off, the Canadiens were back to work on Monday ahead of their game against the Sabres at the Bell Centre.

Seventeen players partook in the optional session.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
13 Caufield
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
62 Beck
53 Dobson
35 Montembeault
93 Demidov
48 Hutson
71 Evans
8 Matheson
91 Kapanen
47 Struble
15 Newhook
72 Xhekaj
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will defend the cage against the Sabres.

Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Canadiens will also be celebrating Country Night presented by Coca-Cola. The first 10,000 fans to arrive at the Bell Centre will receive a co-branded Canadiens and Coca-Cola country bandana. For tickets, click here.

