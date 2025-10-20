BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens wrap up their four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs look to return to win column against Sabres on Country Night at the Bell Centre
WHEN
Monday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
Amazon Prime, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
It’s Country Night at the Bell Centre, so dust off those boots and bring your best Yeehaw energy!
TEAM COMPARISONS
Three times was not to be for the Canadiens. After pulling off two thrilling comeback victories, the Canadiens fell just short against the Rangers on Saturday. Still, a 4-2-0 record to start the season is nothing to frown about. To keep that momentum rolling, though, Montreal will want to play with the lead rather than chase it. And with a long, tough road trip on the horizon, Monday night’s matchup is their chance to close out the homestand on a high note.
On the other side, the Sabres are starting to find their footing. After opening the season with three straight losses, Buffalo responded with back-to-back wins, including a 3-0 shutout over the defending Stanley Cup champions. Eager to end a 14-year playoff drought — the longest in NHL history — the Sabres know they need every point they can get in arguably the League’s toughest division.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 20 vs. BUF:
Jan. 15 @ BUF:
Jan. 22 vs. BUF:
Jan. 31 @ BUF:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Despite a quiet start with just one goal this season, 44-goal scorer Tage Thompson remains Buffalo’s most dangerous weapon.
Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki, who tallied 11 points in four games against the Sabres last year, has had another hot start to the season with eight points in five games. Expect the Canadiens captain to be in the thick of the action once again on Monday.
BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS
Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Sabres
📈
Canadiens
2-3-0
RECORD
4-2-0
27.8%
POWER PLAY
18.2%
95.7%
PENALTY KILL
72.2%
2.60
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.50
2.80
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.00
Zucker (3)
GOALS
Caufield (5)
Benson (5)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (7)
Benson (5)
POINTS
Suzuki (8)
Tuch (+2)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+4)
Thompson (15)
HITS
Guhle (16)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.