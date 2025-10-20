BUF@MTL: What you need to know

Habs look to return to win column against Sabres on Country Night at the Bell Centre

cms-20251020-buf-mtl-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens wrap up their four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Monday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC

TV & STREAMING

Amazon Prime, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

TICKETS

STATISTICS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

It’s Country Night at the Bell Centre, so dust off those boots and bring your best Yeehaw energy!

TEAM COMPARISONS

Three times was not to be for the Canadiens. After pulling off two thrilling comeback victories, the Canadiens fell just short against the Rangers on Saturday. Still, a 4-2-0 record to start the season is nothing to frown about. To keep that momentum rolling, though, Montreal will want to play with the lead rather than chase it. And with a long, tough road trip on the horizon, Monday night’s matchup is their chance to close out the homestand on a high note.

On the other side, the Sabres are starting to find their footing. After opening the season with three straight losses, Buffalo responded with back-to-back wins, including a 3-0 shutout over the defending Stanley Cup champions. Eager to end a 14-year playoff drought — the longest in NHL history — the Sabres know they need every point they can get in arguably the League’s toughest division.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 20 vs. BUF:

Jan. 15 @ BUF:

Jan. 22 vs. BUF:

Jan. 31 @ BUF:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Despite a quiet start with just one goal this season, 44-goal scorer Tage Thompson remains Buffalo’s most dangerous weapon.

Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki, who tallied 11 points in four games against the Sabres last year, has had another hot start to the season with eight points in five games. Expect the Canadiens captain to be in the thick of the action once again on Monday.

BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS

Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

Sabres

📈

Canadiens

2-3-0

RECORD

4-2-0

27.8%

POWER PLAY

18.2%

95.7%

PENALTY KILL

72.2%

2.60

GOALS FOR/GAME

3.50

2.80

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

3.00

Zucker (3)

GOALS

Caufield (5)

Benson (5)

ASSISTS

Suzuki (7)

Benson (5)

POINTS

Suzuki (8)

Tuch (+2)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Suzuki (+4)

Thompson (15)

HITS

Guhle (16)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

Related Content

News Feed

NYR@MTL: Game recap

Owen Beck recalled from Laval Rocket

Medical update on Kaiden Guhle

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 18

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

METAL! announces appearances at all Saturday home games

NSH@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 16

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 15

SEA@MTL: Game recap

Habs remember Ken Dryden at home opener

Canadiens pick walkout songs at home opener

Multi-year contract extensions for Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 14 

Club 1909 rebrands as Habs+

SEA@MTL: What you need to know

Eight-year contract extension for Lane Hutson