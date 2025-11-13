Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 13

First and only visit for the Stars this season

cms-20251113-bolduc-skate-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Thirteen players took part in an optional skate ahead of the Canadiens’ game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Take a look at who partook in the session:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
76 Bolduc
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
93 Demidov
72 Xhekaj
71 Evans
91 Kapanen
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno

Head coach Martin St-Louis had confirmed on Wednesday that Jakub Dobes will get the start in net against the Stars.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets to the game, click here.

Related Content

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

News Feed

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 12

LAK@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 11

Tuesday’s 50/50 raffle to benefit True Patriot Love Foundation

LAK@MTL: What you need to know

Danièle Sauvageau to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday

Updates from practice – Nov. 10

UTA@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 8

UTA@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Marc Del Gaizo loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 5

Marc Del Gaizo recalled from Laval Rocket

PHI@MTL: Game recap