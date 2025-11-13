Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 13

MONTREAL – Thirteen players took part in an optional skate ahead of the Canadiens’ game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
Take a look at who partook in the session:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
76 Bolduc
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
93 Demidov
72 Xhekaj
71 Evans
91 Kapanen
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno
Head coach Martin St-Louis had confirmed on Wednesday that Jakub Dobes will get the start in net against the Stars.
