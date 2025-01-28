Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 28

Montembeault to face Jets

20250128_NewhookEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre in preparation for Tuesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

In total, 12 players opted in to the session.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

13 Caufield

21 Guhle

75 Dobes

71 Evans

48 Hutson

35 Montembeault

49 Harvey-Pinard

8 Matheson

15 Newhook

64 Reinbacher (no contact)

 

55 Pezzetta

 

14 Suzuki

 

Samuel Montembeault will face the Jets.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens will also be throwing it back to the 80s for the occasion. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

WPG@MTL: What you need to know

News Feed

WPG@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 27

NJD@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate – Jan. 25

Canadiens celebrate East Asian culture

Jayden Struble assigned to Laval on conditioning assignment

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@DET: Game recap 

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Jan. 22

Owen Beck loaned to Laval Rocket

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 21

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Beck shining bright in pro rookie season

NYR@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Marcel Bonin

Owen Beck recalled from Laval Rocket