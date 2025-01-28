Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 28

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre in preparation for Tuesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.
In total, 12 players opted in to the session.
Montembeault to face Jets
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
13 Caufield
21 Guhle
75 Dobes
71 Evans
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
49 Harvey-Pinard
8 Matheson
15 Newhook
64 Reinbacher (no contact)
55 Pezzetta
14 Suzuki
Samuel Montembeault will face the Jets.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens will also be throwing it back to the 80s for the occasion. For tickets, click here.