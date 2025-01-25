Updates from morning skate – Jan. 25

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their contest against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Here’s a list of players who hit the ice in preparation for tonight’s game:
Harvey-Pinard recalled from Laval, Dobes will start against the Devils
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Armia
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
13 Caufield
21 Guhle
35 Montembeault
77 Dach
48 Hutson
28 Dvorak
8 Matheson
71 Evans
58 Savard
92 Laine
72 Xhekaj
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
Prior to head coach Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference, the Canadiens announced that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was recalled from the Laval Rocket. St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will be in net against the Devils, while Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher are game-time decisions.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens are also celebrating Lunar New Year tonight at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.