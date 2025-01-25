Updates from morning skate – Jan. 25

Harvey-Pinard recalled from Laval, Dobes will start against the Devils

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their contest against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Here’s a list of players who hit the ice in preparation for tonight’s game:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia

45 Carrier

75 Dobes

13 Caufield

21 Guhle

35 Montembeault

77 Dach

48 Hutson

28 Dvorak

8 Matheson

 

71 Evans

58 Savard

 

92 Laine

72 Xhekaj

 

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

 

20 Slafkovsky

14 Suzuki

Prior to head coach Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference, the Canadiens announced that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was recalled from the Laval Rocket. St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will be in net against the Devils, while Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher are game-time decisions.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens are also celebrating Lunar New Year tonight at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

