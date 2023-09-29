TOR@MTL: What you need to know

TICKETS: Toronto @ Montreal 🎟️

2. Speaking of wins, the Maple Leafs earned their first of the preseason with a 5-2 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday in St. Thomas, Ontario, as part of Kraft Hockeyville. Sheldon Keefe’s men dropped their first two games of the exhibition calendar to the Senators on Sunday and Monday. If they dress, fans should keep an eye on Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, former Hab Max Domi, and Conor Timmins, who has six points (2 G, 4 A) in three preseason games for the Maple Leafs.

3. The Canadiens will hold an optional morning skate ahead of tonight’s game. Any changes to the lineup will be known during head coach St-Louis' pregame press conference. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ official YouTube, Facebook, and X accounts.

4. Don’t forget: The new format for the 50/50 draw to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation debuted at the Bell Centre on Monday. A new “early bird” concept was launched for the preseason. So, for each game until the regular season home opener on October 14 – whether at home or on the road – a prize will be drawn. As well, your 50/50 ticket is eligible for all subsequent draws from the time of purchase until October 14. Buy your ticket quickly to get more chances to win a prize! Last point: the big jackpot won’t be divvied up for each preseason game; rather, the total will be pooled into a mega prize that will be drawn on October 14. For more information, for the list of prizes or to buy a ticket (18 years and up), visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. Fans can also watch the game on RDS, TSN2, TSN4 or listen on the radio on 98,5 fm or TSN 690.