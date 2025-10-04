OTT@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Up for grabs: Five pairs of tickets to the Habs home opener

From 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., head to the Ford activation outdoors in the Rio Tinto Courtyard located along the east side of the Bell Centre for a chance to win big! The first 100 fans to arrive will win instant prizes, and five lucky fans will walk away with a pair of tickets to the Canadiens home opener against the Seattle Kraken on October 14.

50/50 raffles return

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s 50/50 raffles are back for the 2025-26 season. Through the entire preseason schedule, take advantage of the Season-Opening Mega Raffle. Rather than awarding a cash prize during each preseason game, all ticket sales from the preseason—from both home and away games—will be combined into one cumulative jackpot. The Mega Raffle has a guaranteed minimum jackpot of $250,000, guaranteeing a cash prize of at least $125,000 for the winner. The draw will take place at the end of the Canadiens’ home opener.

Tickets are now available online at 5050.canadiens.com. Participants must be aged 18 years or older and physically located in the province of Quebec at the time of purchase.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens ousted the Senators 5-0 at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City on Tuesday, with goals from Oliver Kapanen, Patrik Laine, Alexandre Carrier, Lane Hutson, and Kirby Dach.

Martin St-Louis and his squadron have spent the last four days on a team retreat in Lac Beauport, holding a pair of open practices on Thursday and Friday in Quebec City. The Club announced on Friday that Zachary Bolduc is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. While the official lineup for tonight’s matchup remains to be seen, one thing is certain: Samuel Montembeault will be between the pipes for the entirety of the game.

Following Tuesday’s contest, which featured a combined total of 150 penalty minutes, the Sens received supplementary discipline from the League as Nick Cousins (slashing) and Hayden Hodgson (boarding) were fined the maximum allowable amounts under the CBA for their actions against Ivan Demidov and Alex Newhook, respectively.

After dropping a 7-1 decision to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday, the Sens assigned eight players to Belleville and acquired Kurtis MacDermid from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Zack MacEwen on Friday. Head coach Travis Green said that he will likely not dress a full lineup against Montreal, in addition to being hopeful that former Hab Lars Eller and Nick Jensen will make their exhibition debuts on Saturday.

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities, and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.