Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Oct. 3

Thousands show up for Canadiens open practice in Quebec City

By Montreal Canadiens
QUEBEC CITY – For the second straight day, the Canadiens held an open practice –– and for the second straight day, Quebec showed up.

Thousands of fans filled the seats at Centre Vidéotron for one last chance to see the Habs in action before they return to Montreal for their final tune ups ahead of Wednesday’s season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Forward Zachary Bolduc will not participate in today's practice. He is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Here’s how the lines and defense pairings looked at practice:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

90 Veleno

77 Dach

11 Gallagher

15 Newhook

91 Kapanen

93 Demidov

17 Anderson

71 Evans

92 Laine

27 Blais

62 Beck

63 F. Xhekaj

Defensemen

8 Matheson

53 Dobson

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

72 A. Xhekaj

45 Carrier

42 Engstrom

47 Struble

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

34 Kahkonen

Montreal and Ottawa will close out their 2025-26 preseasons at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For tickets, click here.

