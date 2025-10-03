Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Oct. 3

QUEBEC CITY – For the second straight day, the Canadiens held an open practice –– and for the second straight day, Quebec showed up.

Thousands of fans filled the seats at Centre Vidéotron for one last chance to see the Habs in action before they return to Montreal for their final tune ups ahead of Wednesday’s season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Forward Zachary Bolduc will not participate in today's practice. He is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Here’s how the lines and defense pairings looked at practice: