Updates from practice - Nov. 17
VGK@MTL: Game recap
The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay
Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16
National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 
VGK@MTL: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Nov. 15
CGY@MTL: Game recap
Updates from morning skate - Nov. 14
CGY@MTL: What you need to know
Pierre Turgeon ‘thankful’ for Hall of Fame career  
CH Weekly: November 13 to 19
VAN@MTL: Game recap
The Canadiens make a pair of roster moves 
VAN@MTL: What you need to know 
BOS@MTL: Game recap
Updates from practice - Nov. 11
BOS@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

Habs, Bruins renew their storied rivalry in Beantown

MicrosoftTeams-image (71)
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BOSTON – The Canadiens and Bruins are set to lock horns again, this time at TD Garden in Boston as the team opens up a five-game road trip on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens (7-8-2) and Golden Knights went back and forth on Thursday at the Bell Centre, but it was the visitors escaping victorious when all was said and done. Alex Newhook, Johnathan Kovacevic, Jesse Ylönen (2) and Justin Barron contributed goals for the home side, but the Habs couldn’t contain Vegas’ pushback. Cayden Primeau was largely responsible for keeping the game within reach for the Canadiens, making 36 saves on the night in his third start of the season. The loss extended Montreal’s skid to three games.

Recap: Golden Knights at Canadiens 11.16.23

2. Boston (12-1-2) enters Saturday’s game on four days' rest, having last played on Tuesday in Buffalo where they earned yet another win, solidifying their spot atop the Atlantic Division. The Bruins own bragging rights to three major statistical categories through the opening month of the season: best point percentage (.867), top penalty kill (91.2) and fewest goals allowed (30). The Black and Gold have yet to drop a game in regulation on home ice, with a 6-0-1 record at the Garden.

3. The Canadiens’ defensemen are on a five-game scoring streak dating back to Nov. 9. Throughout that stretch, Mike Matheson (2), Arber Xhekaj, Gustav Lindström, Kovacevic and Barron have each found the back of the net for the bleu-blanc-rouge. Collectively, the Habs’ blue liners have lit the lamp 12 times in 17 games this season.

4. Typically, the Canadiens’ red uniforms are reserved for games at the Bell Centre but that won’t be the case tonight. The Bruins’ Centennial season features five special “Era Nights,” and on Saturday, they’ll celebrate the 1960-76 “Big Bad Bruins.” For the occasion and as part of their 100-year anniversary, the team has opted to sport their vintage white alternate jerseys, prompting the Habs to go with their classic red sweaters.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on CBC, TVA Sports, and Sportsnet East, Ontario and Pacific, or listen on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.