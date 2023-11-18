MTL@BOS: What you need to know

BOSTON – The Canadiens and Bruins are set to lock horns again, this time at TD Garden in Boston as the team opens up a five-game road trip on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens (7-8-2) and Golden Knights went back and forth on Thursday at the Bell Centre, but it was the visitors escaping victorious when all was said and done. Alex Newhook, Johnathan Kovacevic, Jesse Ylönen (2) and Justin Barron contributed goals for the home side, but the Habs couldn’t contain Vegas’ pushback. Cayden Primeau was largely responsible for keeping the game within reach for the Canadiens, making 36 saves on the night in his third start of the season. The loss extended Montreal’s skid to three games.