MTL@NYI: What you need to know

ELMONT – The Canadiens postseason push continues on Long Island where they face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

UBS Arena – Elmont, NY

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

For the first time in a long time, the Canadiens enter Thursday’s matchup looking to protect their playoff spot. Montreal, an impressive 8-1-2 since the 4 Nations break, leapfrogged one New York team on Tuesday to climb into a playoff spot. Now, they’ll look to fend off the other, as the Islanders fight for their playoff lives.

Despite losing a key piece in Brock Nelson at the trade deadline, the Isles have kept their head above water in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Winners of two straight, New York sits just three points behind Montreal in their bid for spring hockey with a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 games. Patrick Roy’s team is 16-13-1 on home ice, including a 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens back in October.

With seven out of the last 10 games between the Habs and Isles decided by a single goal, expect another tight battle on Thursday as the playoff stakes continue to rise.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 19 @ NYI: 4-3 (SO) NYI

Dec. 3 vs. NYI: 2-1 (OT) MTL

Mar. 20 @ NYI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Lane Hutson electrified the Bell Centre on Tuesday with his 12th point in his 11th game since the 4 Nations break. Perhaps more impressive, the rookie defenseman has maintained a plus-7 rating over that span, as he continues to make his case for the coveted Calder Trophy.

Anders Lee leads New York with 25 goals and 46 points this season. The Isles’ captain has found the back of the net in both matchups with the Habs this year—a trend the visitors will look to end in tonight’s season series finale.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-ISLES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Islanders match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Islanders

33-27-7

RECORD

31-28-8

21.9%

POWER PLAY

11.4%

81.7%

PENALTY KILL

71.2%

3.00

GOALS FOR/GAME

2.70

3.24

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

2.94

Caufield (33)

GOALS

Lee (25)

Suzuki (49)

ASSISTS

Horvat (24)

Suzuki (70)

POINTS

Lee (46)

Suzuki (+11)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Lee (+17)

Xhekaj (165)

HITS

Cizikas (179)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday. Martin St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the hotel pregame. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

