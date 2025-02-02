MTL@ANA: What you need to know

Habs open California road trip in Anaheim looking to snap four-game skid

ANAHEIM – The race to the 4 Nations Face-Off break continues in California where the Canadiens take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Sunday, February 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

You could argue that the road is exactly where the Canadiens need to be as they look to halt a four-game skid. Montreal has thrived away from home since Christmas, posting a 7-2-0 record, and they’ll be desperate to rediscover that form with just five games remaining before the schedule pause. Sitting five points outside a playoff spot, the Habs will aim to course-correct in California, beginning Sunday afternoon at Honda Center.

Anaheim has teeter tottered for most of the season, alternating between losing streaks and stretches of success. However, the setbacks have outweighed the wins, leaving the Ducks well outside a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Lately, though, they’ve shown signs of life, winning three out of their last four games, while unleashing an offensive surge, scoring five or more goals in each of those victories.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 9 vs. ANA: 3-2 MTL

Feb. 2 @ ANA:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

With February now underway, it’s fair to wonder if the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament is creeping into Samuel Montembeault’s mind. And with Canada’s starting job still up for grabs, expect the Canadiens’ netminder to want to deliver some standout performances as he makes his case.

Mason McTavish is currently enjoying the best stretch of his young career with six goals in his last five games. The 22-year-old, who was named the NHL’s second star of the week on January 27, is third on the Ducks with 26 points in 45 games.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-DUCKS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Ducks match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Ducks

24-22-5

RECORD

21-24-6

20.1%

POWER PLAY

12.9%

82.1%

PENALTY KILL

74.1%

2.92

GOALS FOR/GAME

2.51

3.35

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

3.12

Caufield (25)

GOALS

Vatrano (15)

Hutson, Suzuki (36)

ASSISTS

Strome (22)

Suzuki (51)

POINTS

Strome, Vatrano (29)

Suzuki (+6)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

LaCombe (+4)

Xhekaj (122)

HITS

Gudas (171)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens will not hold a morning skate on Sunday. For lineup news, keep an eye on @CanadiensMTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

