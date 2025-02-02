MTL@ANA: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

You could argue that the road is exactly where the Canadiens need to be as they look to halt a four-game skid. Montreal has thrived away from home since Christmas, posting a 7-2-0 record, and they’ll be desperate to rediscover that form with just five games remaining before the schedule pause. Sitting five points outside a playoff spot, the Habs will aim to course-correct in California, beginning Sunday afternoon at Honda Center.

Anaheim has teeter tottered for most of the season, alternating between losing streaks and stretches of success. However, the setbacks have outweighed the wins, leaving the Ducks well outside a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Lately, though, they’ve shown signs of life, winning three out of their last four games, while unleashing an offensive surge, scoring five or more goals in each of those victories.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 9 vs. ANA: 3-2 MTL

Feb. 2 @ ANA:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

With February now underway, it’s fair to wonder if the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament is creeping into Samuel Montembeault’s mind. And with Canada’s starting job still up for grabs, expect the Canadiens’ netminder to want to deliver some standout performances as he makes his case.

Mason McTavish is currently enjoying the best stretch of his young career with six goals in his last five games. The 22-year-old, who was named the NHL’s second star of the week on January 27, is third on the Ducks with 26 points in 45 games.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-DUCKS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Ducks match up by the numbers: