Lines at practice – Oct. 31

BROSSARD – We’re spending Halloween with the Canadiens as they hit the ice on Friday.
The team benefitted from a full skate ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. Here are the forward lines featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Full skate at the CN Sports Complex
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
17 Anderson
71 Evans
11 Gallagher
15 Newhook
91 Kapanen
93 Demidov
76 Bolduc
77 Dach
90 Veleno
Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj took turns with each other on defense. Goalies Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault completed the group.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens are also hosting Halloween and Molson FANatic Saturdays tomorrow. For tickets, click here.