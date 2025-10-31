Lines at practice – Oct. 31

Full skate at the CN Sports Complex

20251031_PracticeEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – We’re spending Halloween with the Canadiens as they hit the ice on Friday.

The team benefitted from a full skate ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. Here are the forward lines featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
17 Anderson
71 Evans
11 Gallagher
15 Newhook
91 Kapanen
93 Demidov
76 Bolduc
77 Dach
90 Veleno

Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj took turns with each other on defense. Goalies Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault completed the group.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens are also hosting Halloween and Molson FANatic Saturdays tomorrow. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Media op: Carrier

Media op: Bolduc

Media op: Struble

News Feed

Important STM strike info for November

William Trudeau placed on waivers

Updates from practice – Oct. 30

David Reinbacher loaned to Laval Rocket

Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@SEA: Game recap

MTL@SEA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 27

MTL@VAN: Game recap

Patrik Laine out 3-4 months

MTL@VAN: What you need to know

MTL@EDM: Game recap

MTL@EDM: What you need to know

MTL@CGY: Game recap

MTL@CGY: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 21

Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo recalled from Laval Rocket

BUF@MTL: Game recap