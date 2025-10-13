Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 13

Quotes of the day

St-Louis on the players celebrating Hutson:

[...] After practice, it was my intention to announce it to the team. I made Lane do a lap so I could talk to the group without Lane. I told the group that Lane was extended and obviously they were pretty happy about it. You saw the reaction; it was actually a great moment for, not just Lane, but the team as well. [...] It was like an overtime goal celebration coming off the bench. It kind of speaks volumes a little bit. You can’t force culture.

Hutson on what he told Kent Hughes to help finalize the deal:

[I told him] that I have the belief that we aren’t far off from being a team that can be a Stanley Cup champion team, and not just once. Hopefully we continue to do it. The belief I have in this group and, you know, the staff, coaches, everything we have in place. I think we’re heading in a great direction.

Hughes on the team’s commitment to signing Hutson for the long-haul:

I had a conversation with Lane over the weekend. He talked about his views on things, and it struck me that he wanted to make sure that we understood how much he wanted to be here and how hard he was going to work. I kind of cut him and said: “Lane, there wouldn’t be an eight-year deal if we didn’t believe in who you were at your core.” With the kind of person he is, how committed he is to being his best version of himself, but also being the best version of a teammate.

