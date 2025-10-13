Eight-year contract extension for Lane Hutson

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms on an eight-year, $70.8 million contract (2026-27 to 2033-34) with defenseman Lane Hutson. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $8.85 million.

Hutson produced 66 points (6G, 60A) in 82 games with the Canadiens in 2024-25 and served 34 penalty minutes. In addition to leading the Habs in assists, the defenseman led all NHL rookies in points, assists, power play points (26) and average ice time (22:44). Hutson became the first blue-liner to lead his rookie class in points since 2019-20.

Hutson’s 66 points set a new mark for most points by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history, while his 60 assists tied the all-time NHL record for assists by a rookie defenseman (Larry Murphy – 1980-81).

Hutson became the seventh player in Canadiens history and the first since Ken Dryden in 1971-72 to win the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded annually “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Hutson was selected in the second round (62nd overall) by the Canadiens at the 2022 NHL Draft.