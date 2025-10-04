Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 4

MONTREAL – The Canadiens skated ahead of their final preseason game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here is the projected lineup for tonight’s contest:
Montembeault gets the start against the Sens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens skated ahead of their final preseason game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here is the projected lineup for tonight’s contest:
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
90 Veleno
77 Dach
11 Gallagher
17 Anderson
71 Evans
92 Laine
63 F. Xhekaj
62 Beck
27 Blais
Defensemen
21 Guhle
48 Hutson
47 Struble
53 Dobson
72 A. Xhekaj
42 Engstrom
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Forwards Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, defensemen Alexandre Carrier and Mike Matheson, and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen also partook in the session.
Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net when the puck drops at around 7:00 p.m.
For tickets, click here.