Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 4

Montembeault gets the start against the Sens

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens skated ahead of their final preseason game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here is the projected lineup for tonight’s contest:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

90 Veleno

77 Dach

11 Gallagher

17 Anderson

71 Evans

92 Laine

63 F. Xhekaj

62 Beck

27 Blais

Defensemen

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

47 Struble

53 Dobson

72 A. Xhekaj

42 Engstrom

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Forwards Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, defensemen Alexandre Carrier and Mike Matheson, and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen also partook in the session.

Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net when the puck drops at around 7:00 p.m.

