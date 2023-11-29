Canadiens unveil guest list for Youppi!’s Mascot Party

MONTREAL – A man walks into an NHL arena with a bird, a troll, and two cats...

No, it’s not the set up for a joke – it's the guest list for Youppi!’s Mascot Party at the Bell Centre!

The Canadiens announced on Wednesday the list of invitees to Youppi!’s annual gathering. This year, the famous orange furball will be joined by Stanley C. Panther from the visiting Florida Panthers, Hunter from the Edmonton Oilers, Tommy Hawk from the Chicago Blackhawks, Buoy from the Seattle Kraken, and Sourdough Sam from the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

Thursday’s event will be the fourth edition of the fête which has previously seen Gritty, Benny the Bull, Mr. Met, and more welcomed to the Bell Centre.