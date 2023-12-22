Canadiens share “Youppi!’s Holiday Party” web game

Help Youppi!’s party go off without a hitch for a chance to win a signed jersey

party-des-fetes-youppi-bil
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

Fortnite has Winterfest, Halo Infinite has Winter Contingency, and now the Canadiens have some seasonal gaming content to share for the holidays, too. 

Fans dreaming of an orange Christmas can log on virtually to Youppi!'s Holiday Party to help the Habs mascot prep for the team’s annual Yuletide gathering -- plus be entered to win a gift under the tree IRL. 

As the story goes, the Canadiens are celebrating Christmas at Youppi!’s place this year, but the famous ginger host is running late. Help complete the remaining to-do list items before the players arrive for a chance to win a jersey signed by Brendan Gallagher. 

From re-lighting burnt-out bulbs in the correct order to picking out the perfect festive fit, click here to explore Youppi!’s winter vacation cabin in the short point-and-click adventure. 

Just please be careful with that torch. 

Note: Youppi!’s Holiday Party is designed to be experienced on desktop devices.

