Canadiens make additional roster moves at training camp

Five players placed on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket

EN-20250928-Waivers
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Following Saturday’s first major round of roster moves at training camp, the Canadiens made additional updates on Sunday.

The team announced that forwards Alex Belzile, Lucas Condotta and Sean Farrell as well as defensemen Nathan Clurman and Marc Del Gaizo have been placed on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The five players would join the 24 who were previously assigned to Laval postgame in Toronto on Saturday.

Twenty-nine players (16 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders) remain on the Canadiens roster at camp, which takes a day off the ice on Sunday but continues Monday at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

Related Content

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

News Feed

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

MTL@TOR: Game recap | Preseason

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 27

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Updates from training camp – Sept. 26

TOR@MTL: Game recap  | Preseason

Lines at morning skate – Sept. 25

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Molson Viewing Parties are back for the 2025-26 season

Off the ice with... Luguentz Dort

Owen Protz assigned to the Brantford Bulldogs

PHI@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines at morning skate – Sept. 23

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Geoff Molson and France Margaret Bélanger join Toronto Tempo ownership group

PIT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

The Foundation’s 50/50 raffles return for the 2025-26 season

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 22