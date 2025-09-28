Canadiens make additional roster moves at training camp

BROSSARD – Following Saturday’s first major round of roster moves at training camp, the Canadiens made additional updates on Sunday.

The team announced that forwards Alex Belzile, Lucas Condotta and Sean Farrell as well as defensemen Nathan Clurman and Marc Del Gaizo have been placed on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The five players would join the 24 who were previously assigned to Laval postgame in Toronto on Saturday.

Twenty-nine players (16 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders) remain on the Canadiens roster at camp, which takes a day off the ice on Sunday but continues Monday at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.