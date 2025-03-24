Canadiens Children’s Foundation scores big for the community

Second annual Casino Night sets new record for money raised for youths

20250324-Xhekaj-CasinoNight
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – While the Canadiens continue piling up points in their quest for a playoff spot, the Club already hit the jackpot with a big W for the community back in February.

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation hosted the second edition of Casino Night at the Casino de Montréal on February 20 and raised a record-breaking $270,026 to get local youths active, nearly doubling the $162,483 the event amassed for the community in 2024.

Co-organized by captain Nick Suzuki and his fiancée Caitlin Fitzgerald and co-presented by lead sponsors Loto-Québec and Air Canada, the Habs went all in on the evening once again.

“I think nights like these, raising a lot of money for the Foundation and helping give kids the opportunity to play hockey and play sports, are really important and something that I’m proud to be a part of,” said Suzuki.

This year’s theme was dubbed La Dolce Vita: think of Italy’s charm and elegance, and of vacations on the Amalfi Coast. The look was inspired by Suzuki and Fitzgerald’s summer trip to Italy in 2024.

"We were in Europe for three weeks last summer for a couple of weddings,” explained Fitzgerald. “And they proposed the themes and immediately I was kind of leaning towards this one. Thinking back to our summer, I was like, ‘You know what? In February, with the weather, let’s take ourselves out of Montreal for a night and enjoy it.’”

For a night, the 250 guests in attendance could forget about the 70 centimeters of snow coating Montreal’s sidewalks and streets, and enjoy the sweet life with vibrant greenery, flowers and bright parasols transforming the casino into an Italian getaway. The food was likewise par for the course, with Suzuki and Fitzgerald serving as the official menu-testers ahead of the event.

Canadiens wheel and deal for a good cause

With the stage set for a night of wheeling and dealing for a good cause, it was time for the Habs to test their luck as card players... and dealers.

“I would probably have to give the best card players [distinction] to myself or Gally [Brendan Gallagher] and Jake [Evans], we’re pretty good. The three of us are big winners on the plane so far this year. The best dealer right now... Josh Anderson always looks good behind the table. He knows what he’s doing. He doesn’t always win, but he knows what he’s doing,” cracked Suzuki.

Games aside, the cards were laid out on the table from the get-go: the goal of Casino Night was to raise money for the Foundation and to give back. For Suzuki, playing a role in getting youths moving and supporting the community are huge for the Canadiens captain.

“It’s super important for me. I know a lot of guys feel the same way,” shared the team’s leading point-getter. “The community supports us through everything and, you know, if we can inspire one person, 10 people, whatever it is, it’s important to me.”

The event is one of many initiatives the Foundation organizes in support of its goal of getting underprivileged kids active. The Foundation will next host the 16th edition of the #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON on April 3 when the Canadiens host the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre.

