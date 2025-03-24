Canadiens Children’s Foundation scores big for the community

MONTREAL – While the Canadiens continue piling up points in their quest for a playoff spot, the Club already hit the jackpot with a big W for the community back in February.

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation hosted the second edition of Casino Night at the Casino de Montréal on February 20 and raised a record-breaking $270,026 to get local youths active, nearly doubling the $162,483 the event amassed for the community in 2024.

Co-organized by captain Nick Suzuki and his fiancée Caitlin Fitzgerald and co-presented by lead sponsors Loto-Québec and Air Canada, the Habs went all in on the evening once again.

“I think nights like these, raising a lot of money for the Foundation and helping give kids the opportunity to play hockey and play sports, are really important and something that I’m proud to be a part of,” said Suzuki.

This year’s theme was dubbed La Dolce Vita: think of Italy’s charm and elegance, and of vacations on the Amalfi Coast. The look was inspired by Suzuki and Fitzgerald’s summer trip to Italy in 2024.

"We were in Europe for three weeks last summer for a couple of weddings,” explained Fitzgerald. “And they proposed the themes and immediately I was kind of leaning towards this one. Thinking back to our summer, I was like, ‘You know what? In February, with the weather, let’s take ourselves out of Montreal for a night and enjoy it.’”

For a night, the 250 guests in attendance could forget about the 70 centimeters of snow coating Montreal’s sidewalks and streets, and enjoy the sweet life with vibrant greenery, flowers and bright parasols transforming the casino into an Italian getaway. The food was likewise par for the course, with Suzuki and Fitzgerald serving as the official menu-testers ahead of the event.