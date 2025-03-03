BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Get ready to rock and roll at the Bell Centre when the Canadiens host the Sabres and KISS Night on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Canadiens looking to sweep season series against Sabres
WHEN
Monday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
A first-time event for the Canadiens, the team is hosting a KISS-themed game tonight and here’s what fans can expect:
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal
Buffalo
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 11 @ BUF: 7-5 MTL
Dec. 17 vs. BUF: 6-1 MTL
Mar. 1 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL
Mar. 3 vs. BUF
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
MTL: Nick Suzuki has nine points in his last four outings (3G, 6A). During this stretch, the centerman put up three points twice and brought his season totals to 61 points (18G, 43A) in 60 games. The Canadiens lead the League in double-digit scorers with 11.
BUF: From one captain to another, Rasmus Dahlin has amassed seven points (3G, 4A) in his last five outings. The Sabres defenseman was on a five-game point streak heading into the 4 Nations break. In 50 games this season, Dahlin has registered 47 points (9G, 38A), a plus-6 differential and leads Buffalo in average ice time per game (24:20).
BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS
Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Buffalo
📈
Canadiens
24-29-5
RECORD
29-26-5
16.8%
POWER PLAY
21.5%
77.1%
PENALTY KILL
82%
3.17
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.97
3.40
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.32
Thompson (28)
GOALS
Caufield (29)
Dahlin (38)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (43)
Thompson (51)
POINTS
Suzuki (61)
Tuch (+13)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+7)
Clifton (140)
HITS
Xhekaj (150)
LINEUP NEWS
The Habs will skate at 10:30 a.m. at the Bell Centre on Monday.
