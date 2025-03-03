BUF@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

A first-time event for the Canadiens, the team is hosting a KISS-themed game tonight and here’s what fans can expect:

It wouldn't be KISS Night without face paint and snazzy outfits, so we encourage you to arrive at the game in your best KISS-inspired attire (think tour T-shirts, makeup, and lots of leather) for a chance to win prizes from the band;

Free KISS face painting booth in section 112;

Free photo booth with mascots YouppI! and METAL! in section 117;

Live performances by Quebec-based tribute band KISSED during both intermissions;

Special KISS-themed concessions items for sale in M2 Marché Montréal Loto Québec, including three types of "Hotter than Hell" chicken wings and the "Rock and Roll All Nite" cocktail;

Free (permanent) tattoos by DFA Tattoos, featuring a selection of Canadiens, METAL! and KISS designs. Fans 18+ can register for one of the limited spots in section 117 during pregame;

Extremely limited-edition KISS x Canadiens T-shirts, hoodies and pucks for sale at Tricolore Sports, designed by Jonathan Bergeron.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

Standings: 7th in the Atlantic Division, three points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference

Home record: 15-12-4

Last 10 games: 5-5-0

Streak: W4

Injuries: Kirby Dach (right knee), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)

Buffalo

Standings: 8th in the Atlantic Division, last in the Eastern Conference

Road record: 9-16-2

Last 10 games: 6-4-0

Streak: L2

Injuries: Jason Zucker (day to day), Felix Sandstrom

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 11 @ BUF: 7-5 MTL

Dec. 17 vs. BUF: 6-1 MTL

Mar. 1 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL

Mar. 3 vs. BUF

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Nick Suzuki has nine points in his last four outings (3G, 6A). During this stretch, the centerman put up three points twice and brought his season totals to 61 points (18G, 43A) in 60 games. The Canadiens lead the League in double-digit scorers with 11.

BUF: From one captain to another, Rasmus Dahlin has amassed seven points (3G, 4A) in his last five outings. The Sabres defenseman was on a five-game point streak heading into the 4 Nations break. In 50 games this season, Dahlin has registered 47 points (9G, 38A), a plus-6 differential and leads Buffalo in average ice time per game (24:20).

BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS

Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers: