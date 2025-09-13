2025 Prospect Showdown: What you need to know

Fans can tune in on RDS and canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Canadiens prospects will be in action this weekend at the Bell Centre for the Prospect Showdown presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin.

Back for its second edition, the format is expanding this time around. Last season, the showcase featured a pair of head-to-head games between Canadiens hopefuls and their Maple Leafs counterparts. This year, it’s a four-team competition: Montreal and Toronto are back, with the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets joining in on the action.

The four-game tournament begins on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., with a duel between the Senators and Leafs.

Later that evening, the Canadiens host the Jets at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, Toronto and Montreal meet at 3:00 p.m., followed by Winnipeg and Ottawa at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday’s matchups are a doubleheader, with no re-entry permitted between games. Concessions will remain open all day on Sunday, and fans can enjoy entertainment inside the Bell Centre throughout the event.

Tickets remain for Saturday’s opening game between Ottawa and Toronto, but the rest of the event is sold out.

Both games featuring the Canadiens will be streamed on RDS with full French commentary. A scoreboard feed of the two games with no commentary will also be available on canadiens.com.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the weekend:

WHEN 

September 13 vs. WPG @ 7:00 P.M.

September 14 vs. TOR @ 3:00 P.M. 

WHERE 

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC 

STREAM 

WPG@MTL: RDS2, canadiens.com 

TOR@MTL: RDS1, canadiens.com 

LINEUPS 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

The Bell Centre reopens its doors to hockey –– and much more –– this weekend. Rain or shine, the festivities kick off outdoors with a full lineup of pregame fun.

Here is the weekend schedule for the outdoor tailgate at La Cour Rio Tinto located inside Canadiens Plaza:

  • Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Fans can take part in plenty of outdoor activities, including:

  • Grab a bite to eat at the IGA food truck;
  • Spin La Tablée des Chefs’ lucky wheel;
  • Test skills with Voisin’s hockey game;
  • Shoot hoops at the WNBA Tempo basketball game;
  • And much more!

Indoors, the activations continue all weekend with exclusive photo ops ahead of puck drop and during intermissions. The Calder Memorial Trophy, most recently won by Lane Hutson as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year, will notably be in the house for fans to take photos with.

WHEN 

WHERE 

WHO 

WHAT 

Saturday

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

Section 113 

- 

Calder Trophy 

Saturday

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

Section 117 

Georges Laraque and Francis Bouillon 

Gilles Courteau Trophy 

Saturday

1st and 2nd intermission of the Canadiens game 

Section 117 

David Desharnais and Gilbert Delorme 

Gilles Courteau Trophy 

Sunday

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

Section 113 

Chris Nilan and Yvon Lambert 

Calder Trophy 

Sunday

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

Section 117 

Steve Begin and Paul Byron 

Gilles Courteau Trophy 

Sunday

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

Section 116 

Rick Green and Mathieu Dandenault 

- 

ROSTER UPDATES

The Canadiens Rookie Camp roster was released on September 8. Follow the team’s social media accounts (@CanadiensMTL) for updates on the individual lineups for each game this weekend.

A full broadcast of both Canadiens games will be available via RDS featuring full French commentary. A scoreboard feed with no commentary will also be available via canadiens.com.

