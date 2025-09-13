2025 Prospect Showdown: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Canadiens prospects will be in action this weekend at the Bell Centre for the Prospect Showdown presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin.

Back for its second edition, the format is expanding this time around. Last season, the showcase featured a pair of head-to-head games between Canadiens hopefuls and their Maple Leafs counterparts. This year, it’s a four-team competition: Montreal and Toronto are back, with the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets joining in on the action.

The four-game tournament begins on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., with a duel between the Senators and Leafs.

TICKETS STARTING AT $10: Senators vs. Maple Leafs

Later that evening, the Canadiens host the Jets at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, Toronto and Montreal meet at 3:00 p.m., followed by Winnipeg and Ottawa at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday’s matchups are a doubleheader, with no re-entry permitted between games. Concessions will remain open all day on Sunday, and fans can enjoy entertainment inside the Bell Centre throughout the event.

Tickets remain for Saturday’s opening game between Ottawa and Toronto, but the rest of the event is sold out.

Both games featuring the Canadiens will be streamed on RDS with full French commentary. A scoreboard feed of the two games with no commentary will also be available on canadiens.com.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the weekend: