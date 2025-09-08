Canadiens announce 2025 Rookie Camp roster

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday the roster for the team’s 2025 Rookie Camp, which will be held from September 10-16 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard and the Bell Centre in Montreal. As part of the Prospect Showdown presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin, Habs prospects will play two games against the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs’ young hopefuls at the Bell Centre on September 13 and 14.

The camp roster consists of 26 players: 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Eighteen players participating in the camp were drafted by the Canadiens, including five that were selected by Montreal at the 2025 NHL Draft. Of the 26 participants, three were invited on a tryout basis.