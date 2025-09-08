Canadiens announce 2025 Rookie Camp roster

The list of 26 prospects includes Ivan Demidov, Jacob Fowler, and David Reinbacher

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday the roster for the team’s 2025 Rookie Camp, which will be held from September 10-16 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard and the Bell Centre in Montreal. As part of the Prospect Showdown presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin, Habs prospects will play two games against the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs’ young hopefuls at the Bell Centre on September 13 and 14.

The camp roster consists of 26 players: 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Eighteen players participating in the camp were drafted by the Canadiens, including five that were selected by Montreal at the 2025 NHL Draft. Of the 26 participants, three were invited on a tryout basis.

Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent and his coaching staff composed of Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano will lead on-ice practices, games, and evaluations at camp.

2025 Rookie Camp schedule

DATE
WHAT'S HAPPENING
LOCATION
TIME (ET)
Wednesday, Sept. 10
Medicals and fitness testing
CN Sports Complex
8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Media availability with P. Vincent, D. Jacob and M. Laperriere 
CN Sports Complex
Around 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 11
On-ice practice
CN Sports Complex
10:00 a.m.
Media availability with selected players
CN Sports Complex
After practice
Friday, Sept. 12
On-ice practice
CN Sports Complex
10:00 a.m.
Media availability with selected players
CN Sports Complex
After practice
Saturday, Sept. 13
Prospect Showdown: Jets vs. Canadiens
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
 
Media availability with P. Vincent and selected players
Bell Centre
After the game
Sunday, Sept. 14
Prospect Showdown: Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens
Bell Centre
3:00 p.m.
 
Media availability with P. Vincent and selected players
Bell Centre
After the game
Monday, Sept. 15
Day off: No Rookie Camp media availability
N/A
N/A
Tuesday, Sept. 16
On-ice practice
CN Sports Complex
10:00 a.m.
 
Media availability to conclude Rookie Camp
CN Sports Complex
After practice

