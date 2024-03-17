BOSTON -- Charlie Coyle scored twice for the Boston Bruins in a 6-5 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Saturday.
Coyle scores twice, Bruins hold off Flyers
Boston has won 4 of 5; Farabee gets 2 goals for Philadelphia
“It was kind of a roller coaster,” Coyle said. “We started out great, extended our lead and feeling good about our game. They’re a tough team. They play hard. They’re trying to keep a playoff spot and get in, and we knew they weren’t going to sit back. So, yeah, there are some things we can clear up.”
Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for Boston (40-14-15), which has won four of five.
“It’s not hard for me to look at a glass half full,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “You want to learn these lessons, and the desperation of the [opposing] teams, and our schedule is really tough here down the stretch, so we’re going to continue to play teams that are fighting for playoffs or fighting for position in playoffs, which is what we like, because we want to be prepared for all these things that are going to happen come playoff time.”
Joel Farabee scored twice, and Felix Sandstrom made 24 saves for Philadelphia (34-26-8), which has lost three of its past four games. Owen Tippett had three assists.
“We self-inflict sometimes, and we’re just not deep enough right now. … I thought we had a lot of good minutes. I thought we had patience to our game,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We just couldn’t sustain it for the full 60.”
Ryan Poehling gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:18 of the first period, finishing off an odd-man rush with a one-timer.
Morgan Geekie tied it 1-1 at 15:51. After Swayman stopped Flyers forward Travis Konecny’s partial breakaway, Geekie completed the rush the other way with a slap shot from the right circle.
Farabee gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 12:01 of the second period, redirecting Tippett’s point shot shortly after a power play expired.
Coyle tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 15:22 of the second, tapping in Brad Marchand’s cross-crease pass.
“[Coyle is] going to the net, putting his stick down on the ice and he’s scored a good amount of goals like that,” DeBrusk said. “It’s one of those things where as a centerman, it’s a tough task going against the top lines, and it’s been a pleasure to be riding shotgun with him for the last good stretch here.”
Coyle then gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 1:08 of the third period, skating in and shooting under the crossbar.
John Beecher made it 4-2 at 3:45, scoring on his own rebound in front, and DeBrusk pushed it to 5-2 at 4:04 by tucking the puck in at the right post.
“I’m just happy to get on the board,” Beecher said. “Just trying to help the team win any way I can, and it always feels good to put one in the back of the net.”
Nicolas Deslauriers cut it to 5-3 at 14:12 of the third period, tucking the puck in at the right post from below the goal line.
Morgan Frost got the Flyers to within 5-4 at 15:14. He put the puck between his legs from in tight and elevated a shot over Swayman.
“It kind of is what it is, but we got to figure it out,” Frost said. “I think we keep putting ourselves in good position, and [we] just got to find that break late in the game to kind of seal it. And I’m going to keep saying, I thought we played a pretty good game, so it’s a tough one to swallow.”
Danton Heinen scored off the rush to push it 6-4 at 17:01.
Farabee scored on a wraparound with Sandstrom pulled for the extra skater at 17:56 for the 6-5 final.
“They’re probably one of the best teams in the League,” Farabee said. “So, definitely gives us a little bit of confidence knowing we can come back in those games.”
NOTES: Farabee has scored 21 goals, an NHL career high. ... Coyle has 23 goals this season, an NHL career high. ... Bruins forward Pavel Zacha had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (five goals, five assists). … Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke had the primary assist on Beecher’s goal, his first point with Boston since he was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 8.