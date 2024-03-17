Coyle scores twice, Bruins hold off Flyers

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for Boston (40-14-15), which has won four of five.

“It’s not hard for me to look at a glass half full,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “You want to learn these lessons, and the desperation of the [opposing] teams, and our schedule is really tough here down the stretch, so we’re going to continue to play teams that are fighting for playoffs or fighting for position in playoffs, which is what we like, because we want to be prepared for all these things that are going to happen come playoff time.”

Joel Farabee scored twice, and Felix Sandstrom made 24 saves for Philadelphia (34-26-8), which has lost three of its past four games. Owen Tippett had three assists.

“We self-inflict sometimes, and we’re just not deep enough right now. … I thought we had a lot of good minutes. I thought we had patience to our game,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We just couldn’t sustain it for the full 60.”